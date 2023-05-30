BayWa r.e. to offer Tesla Powerwall to its growing Solar Installation network

BayWa r.e. to commence distributing and storing Tesla's Powerwall, an integrated solar battery system, in first-of-its-kind collaboration.

SANTA FE, N.M., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayWa r.e. announced today the inclusion of Tesla Powerwall through BayWa r.e. Solar Systems, the company's distribution arm in the United States. This collaboration is the first of its kind in the country - bringing together Tesla's residential solar battery system with BayWa r.e., a trusted ally for a network of leading solar installers as they expand their roles into residential energy consultants.

BayWa r.e. will add Tesla Powerwall in California and is already working to expand availability to other U.S. states in the coming months. As a rechargeable battery storage system, Tesla Powerwall eliminates the need for consistent utility grid consumption by storing excess energy produced by a solar system and using it during periods of low production, such as at night or during power outages.

"The addition of Tesla Powerwall marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to advancing the future of energy," said David Dunlap, VP of Product Strategy at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems, LLC. "By adding Powerwall to our best-in-class storage technology suite, our solar install partners can unlock self-generation for American homeowners all while reducing their electric bill and carbon footprint. We are excited to be chosen to collaborate in this effort."

Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and NEM 3.0 in California, residents are actively seeking efficient ways to reduce their rising power bills and protect themselves from frequent utility grid outages through sustainable energy solutions. With a 13.5 kilowatt-hour (kWh) energy capacity and a max load of 10 Powerwall's per system, homeowners can store up to 135 kWh of energy right on their property and become their own clean energy power plant.

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $28.5 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC is a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com.

