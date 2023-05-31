84 Lumber Opens New Morgantown, West Virginia Facility

New Store Boasts the State's Premier Kitchen & Bath Design Center

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is proud to announce the relocation of its Morgantown, West Virginia store. The space includes roofing, trim, treated lumber, windows, doors, and a spectacular new kitchen and bath design center.

84 Lumber has had a home in West Virginia since 1958 and has been in the Morgantown area since 1978. The new facility is located at 3208 Earl L Core Road on over 10 acres, and currently employs 32 store associates, with plans to hire additional salespeople and sales support.

"We moved to this much larger facility because of the growth in Morgantown. We outgrew the previous space and needed more capacity to better serve our customers," said Maggie Hardy, owner & CEO of 84 Lumber. "Aside from offering essential materials to local builders and homeowners, I am proud to say that we will be the premier kitchen and bath, window, and door showroom in the state of West Virginia."

The new full-service kitchen and bath design center includes a full cabinet center and an exclusive Andersen Window showroom. A certified kitchen and bath designer is also on staff to help guide customers through the design process. In addition, quartz and granite countertops, appliances, interior and exterior doors, decking, roofing, siding, and more will also be on display.

"A showroom is a place for customers to shop, but it's so much more – it's an experience," said Store Manager JC Whitehair. "Here, customers can go beyond window shopping. They can test, touch, try, and examine all the products."

The showroom is open to both the public and the trade, including interior designers, builders, remodelers, and contractors. With the opening of this expanded store and manufacturing facility, 84 Lumber remains strong in its continued prospect for growth.

"We value our customers and listen to what is important to them to grow their businesses. As a result, in West Virginia and across the country, we are growing and expanding in two ways – opening new locations and investing in existing markets like Morgantown," said Hardy.

Investing in the Future

Hardy announced a $50,000 scholarship to West Virginia University. The 84 Lumber Endowed Scholarship is intended to assist students who are either a veteran, active-duty military, an ROTC cadet, a dependent of a military veteran or active-duty military, or a female student.

"We take great pride in giving back to our military and veteran families, and we value the quality education and services provided by the state's premier academic institution, West Virginia University," said Hardy. West Virginia University is a public land-grant research university with its main campus in Morgantown. The WVU System is a family of distinctive campuses; 13 Morgantown colleges and schools offer 355 majors in agriculture, natural resources, and design; applied and human sciences; arts and sciences; business and economics; creative arts; dentistry; engineering and mineral resources; law; medicine; nursing; pharmacy; and public health.

"West Virginia University is committed to helping veterans and active-military students. They and their families give so much of themselves, and we appreciate this endowment from 84 Lumber which will support scholarships so they may further their education," WVU President Gordon Gee said.

84 Lumber celebrated the new store location with the community over the Memorial Day Weekend. The event was attended by local business leaders, 84 Lumber associates, local and state government leaders, as well as customers and local vendors.

The company helped to honor Hometown Heroes with a giveaway of United States flags during two public events. Attendees were invited to sign a banner with the name of their personal Hometown Hero – whether a current military family member, a friend or neighbor, a veteran, or a deceased military serviceperson. The banner will be permanently displayed at the new 84 Lumber Morgantown location.

The celebrations featured food, music, giveaways, special guest appearances by West Virginia athletes, as well as sawing and chopping demonstrations by Martha King, a two-time National Champion, and multi-title World Champion Lumber Jill.

