Achievers Also Awards Moxa as 'Elite 8' Company With Exceptional Employee Engagement

BREA, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxa Inc., a leader in industrial communications and networking, announced its recognition as one of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, and its acknowledgment as an 'Elite 8' employer for Accountability & Performance within the top 50 employers that make engagement, alignment and recognition central to the employee experience. These awards recognize Moxa as a results-driven organization that inspires employees to contribute to the company's success, appreciates their hard work, encourages them to achieve higher performance levels, and, in turn, helps motivate their colleagues.

Moxa recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces of 2023 and the ‘Elite 8’ Company with exceptional employee engagement (PRNewswire)

"In recent years, businesses have been face-to-face with volatility, and those who saw continued success had one commonality: a focus on their people," said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. "Even when priorities were competing, the Elite 8 winners ensured the employee experience stayed on top of their to-dos and, in turn, have created praiseworthy cultures. It's an honor to honor these organizations."

Winners of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards were selected by a panel of 11 esteemed judges, comprising employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers, based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing. With no prior knowledge of the companies being evaluated and made their assessments solely based on the demonstrated actions and outcomes presented by each organization, the judging panel also selected eight companies as 'Elite 8' employers, representing the best by category.

"Moxa is honored to receive the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces and the Elite 8 Award for Accountability & Performance," said Amanda Wu, co-CEO of Moxa Inc. "Moxa celebrates these awards as a major milestone and remains dedicated to providing a workplace where everyone can develop and grow. Despite the challenges brought on by high environmental uncertainty, Moxa still firmly believes that people who work here are essential to creating value for the company; building an engaging environment for our employees is crucial to Moxa's success and sustainability."

Moxa's dedication to creating an environment where employees can actively engage in the company's growth and share in its success stood out for the judges. Achievers recognized Moxa as an 'Elite 8' company for Accountability & Performance because of its core philosophy and workplace programs, including the ongoing Global People Voice Survey. This program ensures employees have a voice in shaping the company's future and provides valuable feedback to leadership for improving Moxa. Moxa also introduces its Code of Conduct Committee to promptly address appeals against misconduct decisions and resolve misconduct to protect employees and uphold best practices. Moxa also holds performance reviews and supports activities to align managers' competence and performance with the company's five-year strategic plan and their respective roles.

Additionally, Moxa has implemented various programs, initiatives, and practices to foster an inspiring and engaging workplace for its employees, including workshops and cultural activities. Furthermore, Moxa actively involves employees in the design of its new headquarters to create an ideal working environment that contributes to the company's growth and success.

About Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

About Moxa

Moxa is a leading provider of edge connectivity, industrial computing, and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). With 35 years of industry experience, Moxa has connected more than 94 million devices worldwide and has a distribution and service network to serve customers in more than 85 countries. Moxa delivers lasting business value by empowering industries with reliable networks and sincere service. Information about Moxa's solutions is available at www.moxa.com .

