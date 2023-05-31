Sheer Logistics Wins Food Logistics' 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award

Sheer Logistics was recognized for delivering impactful Managed Transportation Services and logistics technology solutions for food and beverage producers

ST. LOUIS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of Managed Transportation Services, TMS technology and Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies, was named as a winner of the 2023 Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award. The award recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.

Sheer Logistics provides innovative logistics and supply chain services solutions for numerous food and beverage manufacturers, including leading producers of fresh and frozen foods, beverages, and pet foods. These solutions enable Sheer Logistics' clients to attain significant transportation savings, service improvements, efficiency gains, enhanced agility and visibility to data that empowers strategic management.

Sheer Logistics clients receive differentiated value from SheerExchange, Sheer's proprietary middleware, used to connect disparate systems, automate data exchange, normalize and warehouse the aggregated data, and provide easy access to actionable business intelligence creating massive efficiencies while significantly improving management decisions and change management.

SheerExchange acts as a "universal translator" that quickly and seamlessly connects and automates the supply chain, including vendors and industry leading technologies such as ERPs, Fuel Programs, Rating Engines, Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVPs) and more. SheerExchange radically reduces TMS implementation timelines, accelerates time to value and empowers shippers to achieve their goals.

"The Sheer Logistics team is proud to support the mission-critical supply chains of food and beverage producers," said Joe Egertson, CEO of Sheer Logistics. "We are deeply grateful for the trust our client partners have placed in us as their Managed Transportation Services and logistics technology provider. This award is a testament to these long-standing partnerships and the innovative solutions delivered by Sheer's talented team members."

"From driver shortages to natural disasters, the last 12 months have continued to challenge the 3PL space. But it's the 3PLs and the cold storage providers that keep moving cold food product through the chain, despite the disruption," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "And, it's these 3PLs and cold storage providers that work to adopt and adapt to operate in a safer, more efficient manner. That's why it's important we honor and celebrate the top 3PLs and cold storage providers, both nationally and internationally."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' May/June 2023 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/9191gr to view the full list of winners.

About Sheer Logistics

Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by mid-sized businesses, Sheer Logistics offers customized solutions that help companies optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and improve efficiency while gaining visibility to actionable business intelligence empowering and improving management decisions. The company's comprehensive range of services includes Managed Transportation, Sheer TMS (Transportation Management System), the SheerExchange Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), supply chain consulting, strategic multimodal capacity solutions and more.

By leveraging leading technology and a team of experienced professionals, Sheer Logistics provides mid-sized businesses with the tools and expertise they need to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. With a focus on building long-term relationships though transparency, trust and providing exceptional customer service, Sheer Logistics is dedicated to helping mid-market companies succeed and drive profitable growth.

For more information, please visit www.sheerlogistics.com and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sheer-logistics.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

