Canadian logistics technology company Machool fosters its presence by entering into partnerships with Spring GDS (the international division of Dutch e-commerce and postal company PostNL) and Air Canada Cargo

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Machool Technologies and Spring Global Delivery Solutions, the international division of Dutch e-commerce and postal company PostNL, are launching a new international partnership for Spring's North American business. The Machool – Spring partnership leverages the technological capabilities of Machool and the worldwide footprint of Spring. This will help businesses with a one stop shop solution for Canadian business into the USA and the rest of the world. Spring will also be offering a new nationwide delivery solution for deliveries into Canada which is powered by Machool. This partnership is further enhanced by Spring's investment in Machool to help Machool grow and expand in the coming years and pursues a long-term cooperation.

Kamyar Asadibeiky, the CEO and President of Machool, about the partnership: "Canadian e-commerce business is at a very exciting time with many new players in the market and we are very excited to partner up with Spring to take what we have built nationally to the international market".

Alwin van Nieuwenborg, Executive Vice President of Spring, about the partnership: "We are very excited to team up with Machool, who enables Spring to offer its customers an easy solution for domestic Canadian deliveries".

This announcement comes following Machool's signing of a three-year commercial contract with Air Canada in December 2022. The partnership between Machool and Air Canada aims to provide e-commerce shipping services for Canadian online retailers by utilizing Air Canada's passenger and freighter network, as well as Machool's first and last mile partners. The new, fully integrated platform, powered by Machool, is poised to provide e-tailers with a cost-effective, speedy, and versatile last mile option throughout the country.

Machool's CEO and President, Kamyar Asadibeiky, expressed his enthusiasm for the new product that is being developed using their technology and Air Canada's extensive flight network in Canada. Asadibeiky noted that Air Canada's expertise in the middle mile, coupled with their unique and powerful offering, makes for an exciting partnership in the creation of a new national e-commerce solution for online retailers, with the possibility of exploring international opportunities.

"We launched Air Canada Cargo's e-commerce solution just two years ago and since then, a vast number of e-tailers across the country have come to rely on our fast and reliable air-to-air services to reach consumers. This partnership brings together the strength of Air Canada's strong domestic air freight capabilities and Machool's technology to efficiently service pick-ups and deliveries. We're proud to see Air Canada Cargo's e-commerce program evolve with the marketplace and we intend to tap into the full potential that Machool's MSS platform provides," said Rishi Puran, Director, Global E-commerce at Air Canada Cargo.

About Machool:

Machool is a technology logistic platform that connects retailers and couriers. The company is experiencing tremendous growth across its various business segments, service offerings, and partnerships within the e-commerce industry. Despite its expansion, the company still operates with a scrum mentality and an agile approach, continuously evolving its functions, partnerships, and services in line with the ever-changing e-commerce landscape. Machool originated as a software/technology provider and has gained recognition as an e-com logistics platform. It also provides SaaS and consultative services to enterprise level companies. For more information, please visit: www.machool.com

About Spring GDS, a PostNL Group Company:

Spring Global Delivery Solutions is the international division of Dutch e-commerce and postal company PostNL. It provides mail, parcel, customs clearance and return solutions to businesses worldwide. Spring GDS helps grow your business internationally and makes international shipping easy with smart cross-border e-commerce solutions. As a broker, they handle international deliveries across the most reliable networks. Spring GDS is active in 16 countries in 3 continents and delivers to 190 countries. For more information, please visit: www.spring-gds.com

About Air Canada Cargo:

Air Canada Cargo is an award-winning provider of air cargo services. It is Canada's largest air cargo provider as measured by cargo capacity, with a presence in over 50 countries and self-handled hubs in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, London, and Frankfurt. As the dedicated air freight division of Air Canada, Air Canada Cargo offers reliable air freight lift and connectivity across six continents using Air Canada's domestic and international passenger and freighter flights, and trucking services. For more information, please visit: https://www.aircanada.com/cargo/

