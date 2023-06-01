Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo has been recognized among notable vendors by Forrester , one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, in 'The Financial Services CRM Landscape, Q2 2023' report.

The financial services industry is increasingly considering deploying CRM solutions that are tailored to their specific needs. An industry-focused solution can impact top-line metrics such as improvement in sales productivity & number of deals closed per rep. But a one-size-fits-all approach of horizontal CRM systems falls short in customizing the user experience required for frontline agents and managers. As a result, many enterprise CRM deployments fail to yield the expected outcomes due to challenges with poor user adoption and change management.

"At the heart of any great customer experience are employees who engage with customers and prospects and ultimately win their business," says Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo. "We are proud to be recognized by Forrester as among the notable financial services CRM solutions providers. Our platform sees exceptionally high adoption rates, which are comparable even to apps such as Instagram and Slack. We continue to invest in understanding how market conditions are evolving so our clients are always ready to support their customer engagements."

Vymo's sales engagement platform is designed to reduce repetitive work and help agents focus on the right activities at the right time, enabling them to better engage with customers.

Frontline agents use Vymo's intuitive mobile application to automatically capture and record customer engagements, giving their managers real-time visibility of on-ground activities. Its proprietary AI-generated nudges and suggestions help salespeople focus on profitable sales activities. With over 3 million 'next best action' delivered every month, it has successfully driven behavioral change bottom-up at scale.

Vymo has been deployed for top banks & insurers around the globe to modernize their sales processes. Unlike traditional CRM systems that have an average user adoption rate of less than 30%, Vymo reports that over 75% of its users perform activities on the platform on a daily basis.

Vymo ( www.vymo.com ) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 350,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the customer lifecycle.

Gartner recognizes Vymo as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

