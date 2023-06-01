Introducing ZWCAD 2024: Create Amazing Things

GUANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZWSOFT, a reliable all-in-one CAx solutions provider, announced the release of ZWCAD 2024, the latest version of its powerful 2D CAD solution. Boasting an array of exciting features and enhancements, ZWCAD 2024 sets a new standard for the design experience, enabling industry professionals to create amazing things faster and easier.

ZWSOFT released ZWCAD 2024 (PRNewswire)

Kyle HE, Product Manager of ZWCAD, stated, "ZWCAD 2024 represents a milestone in our product development. It has reached new heights in terms of stability, performance, and innovation, and includes highly anticipated features such as Flexiblock and Point Cloud. We are confident that this release will captivate the CAD community and solidify ZWCAD's reputation as a reliable and powerful 2D CAD solution."

Unparalleled Efficiency

ZWCAD 2024 has revolutionized the user experience, offering lightning-fast file operations and optimized performance. Leveraging multi-thread parallel computing, hardware acceleration, and incremental saving, ZWCAD 2024 maximizes the potential of the PC's hardware capabilities. Performance tests reveal that ZWCAD 2024 performs common operations an impressive 2.8 times faster than ZWCAD 2023, surpassing its competitors. In simpler terms, users can now accomplish their work more quickly and seamlessly than ever before.

Unleash Creativity with Flexiblock

Blocks are indispensable for professionals in the AEC and manufacturing industries. For example, interior designers use blocks to create windows and doors. ZWCAD 2024 introduces Flexiblock, a block similar to AutoCAD® dynamic block. With Flexiblock, users can freely shape and modify blocks without creating multiple blocks. This revolutionary feature significantly reduces block creation time and streamlines the design process.

ZWCAD 2024 now supports the conversion from AutoCAD® dynamic blocks to flexiblocks. After conversion, users can seamlessly edit the blocks without losing any attributes, enabling effortless collaboration between the two programs.

Unlock the Potential of Point Cloud

Point Cloud is a set of data points in a 3D coordinate system to represent a 3D shape or object. It can support the design process in 2D CAD by providing real-world context.

ZWCAD 2024 introduces comprehensive support for point cloud, allowing users to read and process point cloud data in popular formats like RCS and RCP. It can display up to 50 million points at the same time, almost twice as many as its closest competitor. Apart from that, this module offers many useful functions to fulfill diverse needs. Users can adjust display settings like transparency for optimal data representation, crop point clouds to eliminate unwanted data, extract section planes, and manage complex point clouds effortlessly with the Point Cloud Manager.

Kyle HE noted, "The demand for processing point cloud data in 2D CAD has surged in recent years, particularly in industries such as surveying, architecture, civil engineering, and relic restoration. The newly added Point Cloud function in ZWCAD 2024 will undoubtedly bring more convenience and value to professionals in these industries."

Enhanced Mtext for Effortless Text Editing

ZWCAD 2024 also boasts significant enhancements to Multiline Text (Mtext). With new automated tools like Numbering, Dynamic Columns, and Spelling Check, editing text in ZWCAD is as effortless as using Microsoft® Word. These powerful additions empower users to edit text with precision and ease.

File Compare Made Simple

File Compare is an invaluable feature for identifying changes, and ZWCAD 2024 has further refined this function to help users compare files faster and more accurately. The "Hide Difference" option allows users to focus on relevant differences, improving efficiency and productivity. Additionally, the "Export Objects" and "Export Snapshot" features enable the restoration of mistakenly deleted objects and the saving of comparison results, respectively, providing a comprehensive solution for file comparison and recovery.

Discover More in ZWCAD 2024

These are just a few highlights of the new features and enhancements in ZWCAD 2024. To fully experience the power and capabilities of the latest version, visit zwcad/whats-new and explore all the exciting additions that will streamline design workflows and unlock creativity for designers and engineers.

About ZWSOFT

ZWSOFT aims to provide reliable all-in-one CAx (CAD/CAE/CAM) solutions for designers and engineers worldwide and enables them to streamline complex design workflows at a fair and reasonable price. Since ZWSOFT's inception in 1998, over 1.4 million customers from more than 90 countries have chosen our products and solutions to solve their design challenges. Among the list are the world's most innovative companies across various industries, including Saint-Gobain, LG, and Ericsson.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZWSOFT CO., LTD. (Guangzhou)