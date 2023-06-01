QBE North America Appoints James Haggerty Head of Commercial Programs

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today QBE North America announced the promotion of James Haggerty to Head of Commercial Programs. Haggerty most recently served as SVP, Underwriting Governance for QBE North America.

In his new role, Haggerty will be responsible for building and strengthening the $1+ billion Commercial Programs portfolio, which includes both Property and Workers' Compensation programs. He will lead the refinement of program business strategy backed by robust operations and quality assurance while enhancing and expanding relationships with program administrators.

"We're delighted to have a leader of Jim's caliber take on this key position," said Michael Foley, President, Commercial Insurance, QBE North America. "He has deep knowledge of the business from his previous vantage point in the CUO function, and he has proven his ability as a leader in forging highly effective teams and strong partner and customer relationships. With his vision and guidance, I am confident our Commercial Programs team will take their current leadership position in the market to an even higher level."

Haggerty has nearly 30 years of insurance industry experience – 25 of them at QBE and its acquired companies. Prior to his six years as the underwriting governance leader, Haggerty served as the product and underwriting leader for two of QBE's business units. He also has experience as a regional leader and frontline underwriter. Haggerty holds a B.S. from the University of Maine.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported gross written premiums in 2022 of $7.3 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2022 results can be found at www.qbe.com.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook.

