SCENTAIR® RELEASES NEW LIMITED EDITION SUMMER FRAGRANCES FOR CONSUMERS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir has released a Limited Edition Summer Fragrance Collection on its eCommerce storefront, adding to their lineup of best-selling professional quality fragrances. The collection, the first ever limited edition release by ScentAir, features six exciting new fragrances inspired by the thrill and excitement of summer fun and travel.

Each fragrance in the collection brings a different summer experience to life right in your home or business. Fragrances include: Neroli & Linden Blossom, Watermelon & Sugared Lemon, Sheer Lime & Apple, Earl Grey & Lily, Herbal Lavender & Eucalyptus, and Bergamot & Herbs. From tropical and bright to light and airy, each of the collection's summer-ready fragrances are a getaway in a cartridge.

"We are thrilled to add a special summer collection to our fragrance catalog," said ScentAir's Director of Global Marketing, Evin Ellis. "The Limited Edition Summer Fragrance Collection is the first time we have ever offered limited release fragrances. This is an exciting opportunity for our eCommerce customers to experiment with fragrance like never before."

To experience the Limited Edition Summer Fragrance Collection in your space, visit ScentAir.com.

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com .

