Slenergy Launches iShare-Home Residential Energy Solution in Munich

MUNICH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, Slenergy hosted a remarkable brand and new product release ceremony in Munich, Germany. During the event, Slenergy officially introduced its innovative residential energy solution, iShare-Home, with an ambition to assist customers in reducing energy costs, achieving energy independence, and minimizing their carbon footprint.

Esteemed guests from the new energy industry, prestigious institutions, media representatives, and valued partners from across Europe attended the event, making it a truly historic moment for Slenergy. The entire ceremony exuded the company's commitment to a sustainable future. Captivating sketches illustrating energy independence and heartfelt tributes to the power of light created a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The event commenced with an inspiring video speech delivered by Slenergy's CEO, Pensee Liu. He emphasized the importance of technological innovation, cost control, and system efficiency in driving the development of sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy solutions. Through product innovation, vertical industrial chain integration and precision manufacturing advantages, Slenergy aims to provide customers with easier, more efficient, reliable and cost-effective smart energy solutions, ensuring their peace of mind and comfort.

The highlight of the event was the eagerly awaited unveiling of the iShare-Home residential energy solution. iShare-Home is an all-in-one solution featuring standardized system design, modular product design, easy installation and smart energy management. This innovative system includes a hybrid inverter, energy storage, a cable set, and smart monitoring system that tracks real-time data and can be remotely upgraded through a cloud platform.

During his address, Touareg Tong, President of Overseas Sales Center of Slenergy, expressed the company's strong belief in light and its unwavering commitment to clean energy. He pointed out that Slenergy's continuous pursuit of technological innovations and adherence to precision manufacturing standards are deeply rooted in the company's vision for a brighter and more sustainable future.

Slenergy is actively expanding its market reach and striving to make the benefits of green energy accessible to a wider audience. The company will participate in Intersolar Europe from June 14 to 16. Visitors can explore Slenergy at booth B3.370, where the comprehensive product family will be showcased.

As a visionary player in the new energy industry, Slenergy is dedicated to upgrading the sector with precision manufacturing standards and creating rewarding products with innovative technologies. The successful launch in Munich, Germany, signifies a milestone for Slenergy on its path to becoming a world-leading provider of sustainable smart energy solutions.

