Uphold Launches New Uphold Institutional OTC Trading and Research Services

ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uphold, the Web3 financial platform, today announced a new offering for all classes of institutional investors trading digital assets. This is the first solution to provide institutional grade research, optimal OTC execution, superior product breadth - offering more than 280 assets - and settlement in multiple currencies.

Image provided by Uphold (PRNewswire)

The OTC Platform: Branded Uphold Ascent, the customizable OTC trading platform is designed for optimal execution, handling large orders with minimal price impact and competitive pricing.

Superior Liquidity: with connection to 29 trading venues, Ascent allows traders to smart route orders to centralized exchanges, decentralized exchanges and Layer 2 networks.

Expansive Digital Asset Coverage: Uphold has set a high bar in the industry for depth of product, offering more than 280 tokens, including access to many assets unavailable on other OTC platforms

Trading Expertise : our team is comprised of CeFi, DeFi and high-frequency trading experts

Fully Customizable trading tools and order management interface

"Whether institutional investors are trading digital assets now, or looking to get into the space, our new Ascent OTC platform and in-depth research will provide them access to comprehensive and extensive insights and the deepest liquidity pool in digital asset management through which to execute trades," said Simon McLoughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Uphold.

Token Discovery: Uphold Intelligence, digital asset research, has proven to identify meaningful assets early. With Dr. Martin Hiesbock, Head of Research at Uphold Institutional, clients gain direct access to first-hand knowledge of what is happening and about to happen in the market.

"We sort through the assets with just flash from those that have fundamental value for our clients," said Scott Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Uphold Securities. "We identify important digital assets early based on sound methodology intended to spot fundamental long term value."

About Uphold

Ranked #1 in the San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 List, Uphold is committed to making Web3 easy. As a Web3 financial platform, Uphold serves over 10 million customers in more than 180 countries. It provides businesses and consumers with easy access to financial technology and services. Uphold's patented "Anything to Anything" platform gives end users seamless access to and between digital assets and national currencies and precious metals. To learn more about Uphold's products and services visit uphold.com.

* Certain currencies and assets are not available in all jurisdictions

SOURCE Uphold