Safe Harbor Equity Announces Appointment of Neal Howe

MIAMI, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Harbor Equity, a credit manager, specializing in the purchase of Distressed Commercial Real Estate Debt, has expanded its team with the hiring of Neal Howe, who joins the firm as a Senior Director, Business Development. This hire coincides with the launch of Safe Harbor Equity's 4th Distressed CRE Debt Fund on June 1st. Mr. Howe brings in-depth knowledge of the institutional investor community, having spent over 30 years in critical leadership roles with such notable firms as Schroder Ventures, Lazard, Merrill Lynch and Barclays.

"At Safe Harbor Equity, I will be utilizing my experience to provide institutional investors with additional sources of alpha and diversification," states Mr. Howe. "Neal brings a tremendous amount of firepower to our team and will assist Safe Harbor Equity in providing best-in-class financial advice to our clients," states Rafael Serrano, Founder and CIO of Safe Harbor Equity.

Based in Doral, FL, Safe Harbor Equity is a private credit manager specializing in purchasing distressed commercial real debt. Safe Harbor Equity acquires performing and non- performing loans and high yield originations. Their focus is on the commercial real estate market's inefficiencies to unlock value. For more information, please visit: www.SafeHarborEquity.com

