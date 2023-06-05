Chamberlain Coffee Partners with IGK to Launch a Limited-Edition Matcha Dry Shampoo

The Multi-Tasking Dry Shampoo Will Serve as the Ultimate "Matcha Needed Refresh" Hair Product of the Summer

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading coffee lifestyle brand, Chamberlain Coffee , has partnered with cult-favorite hair care line, IGK , to launch a limited-edition Matcha Dry Shampoo. The co-branded product will be an iteration of IGK's popular Direct Flight Multi-Tasking Matcha Dry Shampoo with exclusive packaging, and will be available for purchase at Ulta retail stores, Ulta.com , Chamberlaincoffee.com , and Igkhair.com for $32 per bottle through December 2023.

Inspired by Chamberlain Coffee's ultra-popular classic Matcha Green Tea, which has sold out a groundbreaking five times, this Matcha-infused dry shampoo will serve to absorb hair oil, preserve style and add light touchable texture without grit. The collaboration will allow the beloved brands to join forces and reach their respective consumers across the beauty, hair care and wellness industry, as well as Ulta's loyal customers.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with IGK for this collaboration and stepping into the haircare space for the first time ever," said Chamberlain Coffee Chief Marketing Officer Liz Ahern. "IGK is a powerhouse brand, so to be able to partner with them to bring this product to life inspired by our best-selling Matcha Green Tea powder is really exciting for us. We look forward to sharing it with our fans, as well as theirs, and continuing to give people unique ways to experience Chamberlain Coffee."

"We are excited to announce IGK's collaboration with Chamberlain Coffee. As long-time fans of Chamberlain's Matcha Green Tea, we saw this as the perfect way to connect the passionate fans of Chamberlain Coffee with the vibrant IGK community. It's a great way to highlight wellness and beauty—from both the inside and outside," said Dan Langer, Group President Prestige Hair, LBP.

ABOUT IGK

Four founders, salons in the coolest cities and a crew of stylists with one mission: to give you contemporary haircare and salon-worthy hair color, for your best hair, ever. IGK takes inspo from everywhere and everything, making it unexpected and never boring. Made for consumers to give them confidence – designed for stylists to inspire creativity. We don't follow trends, we create them. Our products are designed by experts, tested on clients and formulated with everything you need (and nothing you don't). We're committed to clean, innovative, hair-nourishing formulas, guaranteed to give you healthy hair first, and uncomplicated styles always. Vegan. Cruelty-free. Gluten-free. This is next-gen haircare.

ABOUT CHAMBERLAIN COFFEE

Founded by YouTube phenomenon Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee is high-quality, sustainably sourced organic coffee roasted in California, so you can feel good about the coffee you're sipping on. No pesticides, no BS. Available in cold brew singles, instant sticks, coffee pods, ground and whole bean options, Chamberlain Coffee is symbolized by different characters to encapsulate the different coffee drinker in all of us. The brand also has various other delicious offerings, including their just launched Ready-To-Drink Beverages, 5x sold-out Matcha, new flavored Matcha, Chai, tea bags and so much more. Supporting coffee-farming communities in Latin America, Chamberlain Coffee works with Food4Farmers to ensure long-term food security for coffee-farming families.

