Corteva Agriscience And USAID Announce Collaboration to Support Ukrainian Farmers

Collaboration leverages strength of the U.S. private sector and USAID to advance Ukrainian agricultural production and exports

INDIANAPOLIS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a new collaboration to support Ukrainian farmers. Through this collaboration, USAID and Corteva Agriscience will advance the shared goals of increasing farmer access to crop inputs, financing, and post-harvest storage.

"Ukrainian farmers are entering this planting season facing immense challenges," said Igor Teslenko, Corteva Agriscience Europe, Middle East & Africa President. "We are honored to support their efforts with hybrid seeds and crop protection products that leverage one of the world's most evolved germplasm and sustainably advantaged chemistries. Our innovative solutions will enable these farmers to meet their yield and productivity goals while supporting the pressing food security needs of their country and the global agricultural market."

Corteva Agriscience, which previously announced its decision to withdraw from Russia , is increasing its production of hybrid corn and sunflower seeds in the region by 30 percent over the next five years to ensure a stable supply of seeds for Ukrainian farmers to plant in 2023 and beyond. Corteva is also increasing Ukrainian farmer access to the latest crop protection technologies, agronomic support, and financing tools – all key components required to plant a high-yielding, profitable crop.

USAID is committed to advancing market solutions in Ukraine in alignment with Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food priorities through improving the enabling environment, increasing farmer productivity, and ensuring that farmers can fairly compete in the market. USAID is advancing the $100 million Agriculture Resilience Initiative (AGRI) - Ukraine to bolster Ukrainian agriculture exports and to help alleviate the global food security crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Through this collaboration, Corteva and USAID will advance shared goals by addressing key priorities for farmers such as expanding farmer access to financial solutions, including promissory notes availed by authorized banks and harvest receipts, and delivering grain storage solutions to farmers. Through leveraging the strength of the private and public sector, this collaboration will empower Ukrainian farmers to continue to produce harvests which are critical for regional and global food security.

