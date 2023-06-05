James Calla Sr. Joins The Galbreath Group Leadership Team

ABINGTON, Pa., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galbreath Group, a leading provider of Bank- and Corporate-Owned Life Insurance (BOLI and COLI) and executive retention benefits, is pleased to announce that James Calla Sr. has joined the management team as Executive Managing Director, Business Development.

Jim comes to The Galbreath Group with 40 years of treasury, ALCO, and capital markets management and experience. Jim will be responsible for relationship building with strategic partners, distribution, and future growth opportunities. His expertise will assist with the firm's BOLI/COLI and benefit advisory and product offerings, and it will also open other solutions with capital markets products.

Mike Resch, CEO of The Galbreath Group, said, "Given the recent stress in the banking and depository space, Jim's wealth of industry experience will allow us to lead with treasury, ALCO, and capital markets consultative advisory and solutions. His firsthand knowledge of working directly for banks across the balance sheet will be incredibly valuable to us, and, more importantly, to all our clients and relationships. Capital, liquidity, and earnings will be front and center with all the work and advice we provide. We could not be more excited to welcome Jim to our leadership team, and we are confident he will be a tremendous asset to our valued customers as we continue to grow and compete."

Jim Calla commented, "I am thrilled to join an organization that has a great reputation, works hard, and does so with a focus on always doing what is appropriate and best for its clients."

The Galbreath Group provides consultative advisory services to financial institutions, depository institutions, and corporations for executive benefits and retention plans (SERPs and nonqualified deferred compensation); all forms of institutional life insurance (BOLI, COLI, ICOLI, and CUOLI) consulting, advisory, management, administration, review, and implementation; and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) investments and opportunities.

