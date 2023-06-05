PCL Partners Once Again with Canadian and American Red Cross

$2.85 million committed to humanitarian agency since 2011

EDMONTON, AB, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction is pleased to announce a combined $600,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross and American Red Cross disaster management programs. This commitment continues our long-time partnership with Red Cross and will see $100,000 donated to each agency this year and in 2024 and 2025.

As part of its worldwide efforts, the Red Cross assists victims of weather emergencies and other catastrophic disasters across North America and supports humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. At PCL, we're committed to building a better future together, and this renewed commitment will help Red Cross immediately deploy resources where they're needed most.

"Recent news of wildfires and other extreme weather events in Canada and the United States reminds us that a disaster can suddenly leave people without basic necessities," said Dave Filipchuk, president and CEO, PCL Construction. "PCL is committed to leaving positive legacies in the communities where we live and work, and contributing to Red Cross is just one way we do that."

PCL's donations provide financial support for Red Cross disaster management programs in both Canada and the United States. These programs prepare communities for crisis situations through investment in disaster-response operations, training and infrastructure. PCL has also contributed to specific disaster relief efforts, including Red Cross responses to wildfires in Fort McMurray, earthquakes in Haiti and Hurricane Katrina. Learn more about the impacts of donating to the Red Cross here.

This commitment will bring PCL's total contributions to the Canadian and American Red Cross societies to $2.85 million since 2011.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $8 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

