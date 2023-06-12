2024 YOUNGARTS AWARD COMPETITION OPEN THROUGH OCTOBER 13

Artists Ages 15-18 Encouraged to

YoungArts, the national foundation for the advancement of artists, is now accepting applications for its prestigious annual competition. Artists ages 15-18 or in grades 10–12 are encouraged to apply online at youngarts.org/apply through October 13, 2023. All YoungArts award winners receive financial awards ranging from $250 to $10,000, opportunities to work with leading artists, and become eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support throughout their careers. Applications are adjudicated through a rigorous blind process by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists. YoungArts 2024 award winners will be announced on November 30, 2023.

2023 YoungArts Winner in Theater Braxton Cook, photo by Jason Koerner (PRNewswire)

Award winners with distinction are invited to participate in National YoungArts Week, the organization's signature program providing approximately 150 young artists a weeklong, all-expenses-paid, intensive program in Miami where they have the opportunity learn from esteemed artists in their field—such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Germane Barnes, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas—collaborate across disciplines, and share their work with the public. Participants in National YoungArts Week who are high school seniors are further eligible for nomination to the White House Commission on U.S. Presidential Scholars.

"An artist's lifelong journey with YoungArts begins by applying to our annual national competition," said YoungArts President Clive Chang. "There is no other organization that provides its winners across ten disciplines with ongoing professional and creative development opportunities and a community of support throughout their entire artistic career. The impact of this award on 15- to 18-year-old artists will be felt for decades to come."

Diana Eusebio (2016 YoungArts Winner in Design & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts) said: "When artists of every discipline and from every corner of the nation come together as part of the YoungArts community, of course you feel inspired. Through YoungArts, I was able to connect to a community of exceptional artists on a grand scale, and not only gain support during National YoungArts Week but continuously since then as an alumna, and as a professional artist and designer."

Award winners join a distinguished group of leading artists including Daniel Arsham, Jon Batiste, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Judith Hill, Jennifer Koh, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson, Jean Shin and Hunter Schafer.

HOW TO APPLY

The YoungArts award competition is open to artists (1) between the ages of 15–18 or in high school grades 10–12 (as of December 1, 2023) (2) that are United States citizens, permanent residents or legally able to receive taxable income in the U.S. and (3) that demonstrate excellence in Classical Music, Dance, Design, Film, Jazz, Photography, Theater, Visual Arts, Voice or Writing.

The application deadline is October 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT).

For application inquiries, please contact the Programs team at (305) 377-1140 or email apply@youngarts.org .

