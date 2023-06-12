Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Investigates Class Action Data Breach Claims Against Dental Insurance Provider Managed Care of North America Following Data Breach Affecting Almost Nine Million Individuals

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP ("SGT"), a leading plaintiffs' class action law firm based in Connecticut, is currently investigating potential class action data breach claims against Managed Care of North America, Inc. ("Managed Care of North America") following a data breach that exposed the sensitive personal information and health information of almost 9 million Managed Care of North America customers and/or policyholders (the "Data Breach"). Managed Care of North America has begun notifying impacted individuals via letters sent by US Mail.

The compromised information includes victims' names, addresses, Social Security Numbers and Driver's License Numbers.

Managed Care of North America is one of the largest dental health insurance and benefits management companies in the United States. On May 26, 2023 MCNA announced it experienced a data breach between February 26 and March 7, 2023 which has compromised the sensitive personal and health information of nearly 9 million individuals.

According to MCNA, an unauthorized party had gained access to its computer system between February 26 and March 7, 2023 and was able to view and make copies of consumers' personal and health information. The type of information compromised in the Data Breach includes the following:

Names;

Dates of birth;

Social Security numbers ;

Telephone Number;

Email;

Driver's License Number;

Health Insurance Plan numbers and other information; and

Medical procedures

SGT believes Managed Care of North America Data Breach victims may have claims against Managed Care of North America as they are now at an increased risk of identity theft or other identity fraud-related crimes.

If you have received a notification letter in the mail from Managed Care of North America regarding the exposure of your information and would like to learn more about your rights, you can contact SGT Partner Ian W. Sloss at isloss@sgtlaw.com or Associate Attorney Brett Burgs at bburgs@sgtlaw.com, visit our website at: https://www.sgtlaw.com/cases/managed-care-of-north-america-data-breach-investigation or call our office at (203) 325-4491.

Silver Golub & Teitell LLP is a distinguished plaintiffs' litigation law firm with a proven track record of representing clients in complex and high-stakes litigation matters, including data breach and privacy law.

