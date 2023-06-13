Leading organizations join forces with Crossbeam to form the Ecosystem-Led Growth Alliance and set a common standard for modern company growth

Go-to-market leaders from over 40 companies unite around a common mission of leveraging partner ecosystems to drive efficient growth in the face of new market realities

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse group of over 40 companies have joined forces to announce the formation of the Ecosystem-Led Growth Alliance (ELG Alliance). Ecosystem-Led Growth (ELG) is a new way for companies to achieve efficient and scalable growth by leveraging their partner ecosystems, and the ELG Alliance will increase awareness and buy-in for ecosystem-led motions among executives, C-Suite members, and company Boards. Founding ELG Alliance members include Clari, Crossbeam, G2, Gainsight, Gong, Impartner, Klaviyo, Pavilion, Procore, Salesloft, and Stripe. The ELG Alliance formation announcement was made by Crossbeam CEO Bob Moore in San Diego at Crossbeam's annual industry conference, Supernode.

According to the May 2023 Pavilion Pulse Survey, only 27% of go-to-market revenue leaders are meeting or exceeding their targets. Against the backdrop of the current macroeconomic climate and the diminishing effectiveness of traditional channels such as outbound, online ads, and third-party data, leveraging the unique nature of ecosystems offers a distinctive competitive advantage and path to revenue growth that is efficient, proprietary, and scalable.

"In a recent call with 25 early startup CEOs who represent $500M+ in funding and $100M+ in ARR, the question they're all asking themselves is about new paths to market that are cheaper and more effective than traditional direct sales," said Sam Jacobs, CEO of Pavilion. "The answer that keeps coming up is partnership ecosystems. Ecosystems represent a win-win for everyone involved and the ELG Alliance is a way to codify that impact in a meaningful way. We are excited to be at the forefront of this effort."

"At Clari, we believe in a future that allows all revenue-critical employees to be empowered to collaborate around revenue to drive more efficiency, growth, and profitability," said R.J. Filipski, Global VP Business Development and Ecosystems of Clari. "That's a big reason why we're including Clari's Revenue Platform in the ELG Alliance. Ecosystems, not companies alone, create efficient growth and we're thrilled to be a founding partner in this critical movement and moment."

Ecosystem-Led Growth is a go-to-market approach that encompasses multi-way engagement with every indirect touchpoint a prospect or customer utilizes throughout their buying journey. It starts with reimagining the process of partner teams comparing data using archaic and flawed spreadsheet sharing methods, to a more secure, managed, scalable process for surfacing revenue opportunities based on actual data and taking action on those results. According to Crossbeam's 2023 State of the Partner Ecosystem Report, ELG deals are 53% more likely to close, they close 46% faster, and are 58% less likely to churn.

"Ecosystem-Led Growth is becoming the new standard for how companies drive efficient and scalable growth," said Bob Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of Crossbeam. "Today's announcement of the ELG Alliance is a profoundly important step in the journey. It unites all go-to-market leaders around a common mission of making ELG the mainstream standard for modern company growth."

Crossbeam and the ELG Alliance members are excited to collaborate and shape the future of ecosystems and partnerships as established go-to-market levers. This effort includes reach and involvement not just by partnership leaders, but also by marketing, sales, finance, and customer success executives, and ultimately CEOs.

