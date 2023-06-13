Quest Analytics™ to Attend AHIP 2023 and Will Showcase Its Provider Data Integrity Solutions

Additionally, Chairman Roger Holstein will lead a session that explores how eliminating bias and noise in healthcare can improve health and financial outcomes

PORTLAND, Ore., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in provider network management solutions and services, will attend AHIP 2023 this week and showcase its Accuracy Services Solution, a part of Quest Enterprise Services™ (QES™). Quest Analytics' Accuracy Services is the industry's leading solution for provider directory accuracy, uniquely linking regulatory compliance with a health plan's member experience, network integrity and network performance within a unified platform. It provides health plans with the insights and efficiencies needed to build high-performance networks.

"The integrity of a health plan's provider network is based upon the integrity of its data," said Steve Levin, CEO, Quest Analytics. "Our Accuracy Services solution improves a health plan's provider data quality to improve member and provider experiences, increase operational efficiencies and ensure regulatory compliance."

With the QES Accuracy solution, health plans can:

Improve operational efficiency – Reduce internal outreach costs and improve provider response rates; Consolidate disparate processes for individual practitioners, small provider groups, large delegated groups, and health systems; Improve claim payment accuracy and reduce recovery costs.

Streamline data review – Eliminate lengthy data backlogs and reduce manual review costs; Provide more timely updates to downstream systems by automating data ingestion via a flexible API; Respond quickly and easily to audits and stakeholder questions with high transparency into data changes, sources and events.

Comply with NSA and other regulatory requirements – Maintain accurate, current information in provider directories with demonstrable, rolling 90-day outreach to all outreach-able providers; Easily identify ineligible and nonpracticing providers, practitioners who are no longer at service locations, and closed service locations; Obtain summary and detailed views of verification dates and sources, outreach dates and communication channel.

In addition, at AHIP 2023, Quest Analytics' Chairman Roger Holstein will lead a session on June 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. PST entitled, Cacophony or Symphony: Eliminating Bias and Noise to Improve Outcomes. The presentation will explore how bias and noise in decision-making lead to unintended consequences and greater variation in care.

To learn more about Quest Analytics' Accuracy Services, visit Quest Analytics' booth #1717 at AHIP 2023, click here. For more information on its AHIP presence, please visit Quest Analytics' AHIP page.

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics' software platform and services are trusted by more than 400 clients, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, regulators, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies, and many of the nation's leading health systems and provider groups to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance. The company helps 90% of all healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences, thereby impacting 90% of Americans' ability to access quality healthcare. For more information, please visit Quest Analytics.

