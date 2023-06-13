Safe Security Announced as Launch Partner for Wiz Integrations (WIN) Platform

Technology Partnership Enables Mutual Customers to Maximize their Cloud Security Investments

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Security , the leader in AI-based cyber risk management SaaS platforms, today announced its partnership with leading cloud security provider Wiz as the company unveils the Wiz Integration (WIN) platform. Safe Security, hand selected as a strategic launch partner, will bring the power of cyber risk management to WIN, with its Cyber Risk Cloud of Clouds, so customers can seamlessly leverage their cloud security investments alongside cyber risk posture evaluation of cloud assets.

Once the integrated solution is launched, WIN enables Wiz and Safe Security to share prioritized security findings with context including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings.

"A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI, and drives efficiency," said Oron Noah, Director of Product Management, Wiz. "That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners, like Safe Security, are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits and we are so thankful to have Safe Security on board for this launch."

Mutual customers will receive the following benefits:

1. Enterprise-wide Cyber Risk Management

One of the key benefits of the SAFE and Wiz integration is the ability to consolidate cyber risk assessment in a single platform. With SAFE as the main Cyber Risk Management tool, organizations can gain a holistic view of all their cyber risk assessments in one place, consolidating the top issues on cloud assets detected by Wiz into the overall risk posture provided by SAFE. By combining the cloud issues detected with assessments of assets, workforce, and third parties, organizations can get an overall Breach Likelihood and Financial Risk impact, giving them an accurate representation of their risk and the ability to manage and reduce it in one platform.

2. Prioritized Actionable Insights Across Your Entire Attack Surface

Another advantage of the SAFE and Wiz integration is the prioritized actionable insights it provides across the entire enterprise attack surface. Risk teams can view the current posture of their on-prem assets, cloud assets and plan for risk reduction using the actionable insights provided by SAFE. With consolidated signals from all sources, including Wiz, organizations can prioritize the most critical issues and take action to mitigate them, reducing the likelihood and impact of potential breaches.

3. Granular Asset Management

The SAFE and Wiz integration also offers granular asset management capabilities. The integration pulls in the desired asset tags from Wiz into SAFE, enabling teams to group their cloud assets by application or business unit. This helps team-specific risk assessments and focuses on managing a unit's overall risk. Businesses can also use this approach to identify issues at a more granular level, such as a single cloud instance, and take action to mitigate the risk.

4. Scenario-Specific Risk Assessment

Finally, the SAFE and Wiz integration enables organizations to assess the likelihood of specific scenarios, such as ransomware or data compromise, and prioritize underlying risk issues. The integration can help security teams focus on the most critical scenarios and allocate resources more effectively to reduce the likelihood of these risks.

"The integration of SAFE and Wiz helps customers leverage their investment in a leading cloud security tool and include its cyber risk posture evaluation of the cloud assets in the enterprise wide Cyber Risk Management platform CRQ platform that SAFE provides," said Saket Bajoria, Chief Product Officer, Safe Security. "Our Cyber Risk Cloud of Clouds helps organizations get an accurate representation of the risk and the ability to manage and reduce it in one place."

The integration helps customers leverage their investment in a leading cloud security tool and include its cyber risk posture evaluation of the cloud assets in the overall CRQ platform that SAFE provides. It helps the organization get an accurate representation of the risk and the ability to manage and reduce it in one place. The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.

WIN is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Wiz is setting the industry standard in integrated solution strategy to maximize the operational capabilities of organizations with partners like Safe Security in WIN.

About Safe Security

Safe Security is the leader in cyber risk management SaaS platforms. It has redefined cyber risk measurement and management with its real-time, data-driven approach that empowers enterprises, boards, regulators and cyber insurance carriers to understand cyber risk in an aggregated and granular manner. Using SAFE's predictive AI-driven data models, co-developed with MIT, customers are now empowered to translate the bits and bytes of cyber risk into dollars and cents so that they can prioritize their cyber investments to most effectively mitigate their risk and understand the return on security investments. Having raised over $100m, SAFE is growing over 200% year-over-year and serves some of the largest global enterprises. Visit safe.security and follow us at @SafeCRQ.

