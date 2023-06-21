ZEISS VoluMax 9 titan - Powerful all-in solution for efficient quality inspections

New CT system with a wide range of applications and maximum ease of use

- Reliable high-resolution detection of defects in multi-material parts

- Increased usability due to all-in software solution for the entire workflow

- Compact and solid design that ensures durability and low maintenance

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new ZEISS VoluMax 9 titan is compact design and powerful technology combined. The system comes with 450 kV, thus enabling reliable and consistent detection of defects in both large, high-density parts and complex multi-material assemblies with a size of up to 590 x 700 mm. Dense parts are inspected at high resolution courtesy of 1,500 W and a 3k-detector. Therefore, ZEISS VoluMax 9 titan is suited for a broad range of applications that put all sorts of demands on efficiency and quality. Among the most common applications are battery modules and stators as well as turbine blades or electronic parts.

ZEISS VoluMax 9 titan offers reliable and high-resolution defect detection for multi-material components. (PRNewswire)

Volume Inspect – Comprehensive workflow with a single software

The connection of the new ZEISS VoluMax 9 titan to the ZEISS Quality Suite is one of the major advantages of the system. All steps in the inspection of parts – from operating the CT to inspecting high-resolution 3D volume data sets to creating and sharing the final report – can be performed with the Volume Inspect software solution. Next to maximum ease of use, the software integration offers access to various add-ons. For example, scanning processes can be optimized even further with ZEISS Automated Defect Detection (ZADD), an optional software solution for the AI-based, automated detection of defects.

ZEISS VoluMax 9 titan – Compact design and high performance combined

ZEISS VoluMax 9 titan is extremely compact with its small installation area of no more than 750 x 2,350 x 1,750 mm. Thus, the CT is ideally suited for installation in every quality laboratory or in close proximity to the production line. Moreover, the integrated control panel and the improved axis system for easy loading ensure a high degree of flexibility and efficient operation in the smallest of spaces. The combination of solid design and various hard- and software services made by ZEISS guarantees a long life cycle and a low maintenance level.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 6.3 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (as of September 30, 2020).



For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research as well as medical-technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trend-setting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.



With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 12 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.



With over 34,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG (as of March 31, 2021).



Further information is available at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai, China and Bangalore, India. ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

