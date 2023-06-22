ASPHALT PAVEMENT ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2022 PERPETUAL PAVEMENT AWARD: BY DESIGN AND BY CONVERSION

ORANGE PARK, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual Pavement Awards (PPA) celebrate long-life asphalt pavements. With seven PPAs: By Design and six PPAs: By Conversion awarded, 2022 was a banner year for Perpetual Pavements. Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University evaluated the nominations and validated the results assuring the pavements demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life, Perpetual Pavement design: excellence in design, quality in construction, and value to taxpayers.

PPA: By Design recognizes newly designed and constructed asphalt roads built over new subgrade that meet strict Perpetual Pavement criteria.

The 2022 PPA: By Design winners are:

Arkansas Department of Transportation for 7.7 miles of Arkansas Highway 530, Section 8, in Lincoln County . This project was constructed by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. and D & D Paving Inc.

Connecticut Department of Transportation for a 2.7-mile section of Interstate 84 in Waterbury. I84 Contractors, JV (Empire Paving & Yonkers Contracting Co. Inc.) constructed this project.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration for a 4.6-mile section of Maryland Route 404 westbound in Talbot County . David A. Bramble Inc. was the contractor.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for 21.0 miles of Kickapoo Turnpike in Eastern Oklahoma County paved by Haskell Lemon Construction Co. and T.J. Campbell Construction Co.

South Carolina Department of Transportation for a 2.0-mile section of Interstate 26 Volvo Interchange in Berkeley County. The project was constructed by Banks Construction Co.

Virginia Department of Transportation for the widening and reconstruction of a 7.1-mile section of Interstate 64 in Newport News and James City and York Counties. Allan Myers Inc. and Slurry Pavers Inc. constructed this project.

Washington State Department of Transportation for 3.8 miles of State Route 167 in King County . The project was constructed by Guy F. Atkinson Construction LLC and paved by Miles Resources LLC.

PPA: By Conversion honors new asphalt roads constructed over an existing road that meet strict Perpetual Pavement criteria.

The 2022 PPA: By Conversion winners are:

Arkansas Department of Transportation for a 7.2-mile section of Interstate 40, Section 33, in Pulaski County . Cranford Construction Co. paved the project.

Illinois Department of Transportation for 11.0 miles of Interstate 74 between Peoria and Bloomington . United Contractors Midwest Inc. and Advanced Asphalt Co. were the contractors.

Indiana Department of Transportation for an 11.3-mile section of Interstate 64 starting from the Indiana / Illinois state line paved by Gohmann Construction, acquired by E&B Paving LLC.

New Jersey Department of Transportation for 12.0 miles of Route 295 from Rancocas-Mount Holly Road to Route 130 in Burlington County. The contractors were Haines & Kibblehouse Inc. and Intercounty Paving Co.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Field District 5 , for a 2.1-mile section of Interstate 40 in Caddo County

Washington State Department of Transportation for 4.4 miles of Interstate 5 southbound in Cowlitz County . The project was constructed by Kerr Contractors Inc.

"One key indicator of quality in construction is a smooth, long-life pavement," said Amy Miller, P.E., National Director of the APA. "Perpetual Pavements serve the community, reduce the money needed for maintenance, and conserve raw materials."

For additional information about each of these projects, please visit Awards | Asphalt Pavement Alliance (driveasphalt.org). Winning agencies are honored by their state asphalt pavement association and are presented with an engraved crystal obelisk.

