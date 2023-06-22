National Mental Health Treatment Provider Newport Healthcare Celebrates LGBTQ Allyship & Continued Partnership with The Trevor Project During Pride Month 2023

"We're focused on saving lives," says CEO.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based treatment programs for teens and young adults with mental health disorders, is celebrating LGBTQ allyship and its third Pride Month as a partner of The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ young people. The two organizations recently joined forces for a special webinar event for all Newport Healthcare employees—incorporating The Trevor Project's Pride Month theme, "The Power of Us"—that underscored the life-saving potential of LGBTQ support and acceptance.

(PRNewsfoto/Newport Healthcare) (PRNewswire)

"We are in a national youth mental health crisis and our LGBTQ youth are struggling at exponentially higher rates, tragically too often taking drastic measures because they do not feel supported by those around them," said Joe Procopio, CEO of Newport Healthcare. "We partner with The Trevor Project to affirm our commitment to the LGBTQ community and provide ally training to all of our employees to ensure an inclusive treatment environment. We are focused on healing and saving lives above all else."

The Trevor Project's 2023 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ Young People found that LGBTQ young people continue to report significantly high rates of mental health challenges and suicide risk and that experiences of anti-LGBTQ stigma and victimization are associated with these disparities. A large majority of LGBTQ young people reported symptoms of anxiety (67%) and depression (54%), yet 56% of young people who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it.

Newport seeks to make mental health treatment more accessible and inclusive for all teens and young adults. With over 70 locations nationwide, Newport serves individuals ages 12-28 who have depression, anxiety, trauma, or other co-occurring issues. The outpatient and residential treatment programs are in-network with many major insurers, expanding affordability and accessibility for families.

Newport Healthcare's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Advisory Council co-hosted the employee training and Pride Month celebration event with The Trevor Project. The in-depth Ally Training program, led by Trevor's public education team, was recorded, and is required for all 3,000+ Newport employees.

With a mission to end suicide among LGBTQ young people, The Trevor Project works to save young lives by providing support through free and confidential 24/7 crisis intervention programs. The nonprofit organization estimates that they have received over 250,000 calls, chats, and texts in the past year.

To learn more about Newport Healthcare's mission, mental health treatment programs, or efficacy, or for more resources, visit NewportHealthcare.com

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes psychiatric inpatient services, residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and virtual programs. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the leading organization working to end LGBTQ youth suicide in the U.S. and beyond. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide, including 24/7 free crisis services, research, advocacy, education, and peer support.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newport Healthcare