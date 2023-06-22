Thrive Pet Healthcare Appoints Dr. Andrew Triolo as COO

Dr. Triolo brings comprehensive experience in both veterinary medicine and hospital operations

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Pet Healthcare (Thrive), a leading national network of 400 veterinary hospitals, has announced the appointment of Dr. Andrew Triolo as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Triolo brings over 30 years of leadership experience in veterinary medicine and hospital operations across primary, acute, and specialty care.

Thrive Pet Healthcare's new Chief Operating Officer Dr. Andrew Triolo brings over 30 years of leadership experience in veterinary medicine and hospital operations across primary, acute, and specialty care. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Triolo joins Thrive from VCA Animal Hospitals (VCA), where he served in various leadership roles, including most recently as Senior Group Vice President. Throughout his nearly 30-year tenure at VCA, Dr. Triolo progressively expanded his responsibilities, overseeing a robust network of hospitals.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Triolo to our team," said Tad Stahel, Chief Executive Officer of Thrive. "He has demonstrated an ability to enable teams at scale to unlock their potential while providing exceptional veterinary care across a diverse network of veterinary hospitals. His impressive background and deep understanding of the veterinary profession will be invaluable as we continue building the most connected and trusted pet healthcare ecosystem."

"I have long admired Thrive's bold vision to create an unparalleled experience of veterinary care," stated Dr. Triolo. "Thrive's commitment to medical excellence and its determination to positively impact the lives of countless pets and families deeply resonates with me. Delivering on our mission is driven by the success of our people, and I am energized to work alongside such a talented team of veterinary professionals and hospital teams to support the company's growth."

"At Thrive, our commitment to nurturing both people and pets lies at the core of everything we do. Dr. Triolo has the perfect combination of medical expertise and operational experience to maximize the talent and impact of our care teams," said Dr. Scott Schatzberg, Chief Medical Officer of Thrive and renowned international authority in veterinary neurology. "I am thrilled to partner with him and look forward to his impact on delivering even better outcomes for our patients and their families."

Dr. Triolo succeeds Angela Jaskolski, who has decided to pursue other opportunities.

To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare and its leadership team, please visit https://www.thrivepetcare.com/

About Thrive Pet Healthcare:

Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service network that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and 400 acute, primary, and specialty providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian-founded organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the well-being of the industry and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence. To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare, please visit www.thrivepetcare.com .

Thrive Pet Healthcare - For the Life of Your Pet (PRNewswire)

