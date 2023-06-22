Toyota Recognizes Excellence Among North American Suppliers for 2022

YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced that it has bestowed awards to supplier recipients recognizing exceptional supplier performance for 2022. The annual awards program celebrates both direct and indirect suppliers who consistently exceed TMNA's expectations in various areas.

At a recent ceremony, TMNA presented a total of 68 awards. Direct suppliers earned Performance awards in Superior and Excellent categories for areas of technology and development, supplier diversity, value improvement, VA achievement, quality, launch, and value chain promotion. Indirect suppliers were recognized for their exceptional performance in diversity improvement, quality, cost improvement, management, and customer service performance. Additionally, select indirect suppliers received special recognition for performance in their respective business category.

Further, Gentex Corporation received the Regional Contribution Award, and the Total Exceptional Achievement for Manufacturing (TEAM) Award was presented to Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation.

"We are grateful for the contributions of all our suppliers, and we are proud to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in their performance," said Robert Young, group vice president of Purchasing Supplier Development at TMNA. "We treat each supplier as a partner to produce and deliver world-class vehicles and mobility solutions to Toyota customers."

This recognition program underscores the importance of supplier relationships in advocating for a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, which are essential to the success of TMNA. Every year, suppliers are evaluated in multiple performance areas through an internal scoring system, which incorporates specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). While award categories remain consistent, the number of awards bestowed varies each year, dependent on the number of organizations that meet TMNA's proposed goals.

REGIONAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD Gentex Corporation Zeeland, MI TEAM AWARD TOTAL EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT FOR MANUFACTURING TOYODA GOSEI NORTH AMERICA CORPORATION Troy, MI SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE AWARDS OTICS USA, Inc. Morristown, TN Quality Taiho Manufacturing of

Tennessee, Inc. Gordonsville, TN Quality Adient Plymouth, MI Supplier Diversity Seiren North America, LLC Morganton, NC Value Improvement Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Woodstock Woodstock, ON Launch – Lexus NX Aristeo Livonia, MI Outstanding Business Partner EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE AWARDS DIRECT SUPPLIER ABC Technologies Toronto, ON Quality AEP NVH OPCO LLC -dba

Applied Acoustics International Chicago Heights, IL Quality Aisan Autopartes México, S.A. de C.V. San Luis Potosi, MX Quality Aisin Chemical Indiana, LLC Crothersville, IN Quality Aisin Drivetrain, Inc. Crothersville, IN Quality Aisin Electronics Illinois, LLC Marion, IL Quality American Howa Kentucky, Inc. - Bowling Green Plant Bowling Green, KY Quality Arvin Sango Canada, Inc.. London, ON Quality Autokiniton Auburn Indiana Auburn, IN Quality Curtis Maruyasu America Lebanon, KY Quality DENSO Logistics Nashville Tennessee Maryville, TN Quality DENSO Manufacturing Canada, Inc. Guelph, ON Quality DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc. - West Logistics Center Battle Creek, MI Quality DENSO International America, Inc. - Systex Products Corporation Battle Creek, MI Quality FCC Indiana, LLC Portland, IN Quality Martinrea SLP Structures Vaughan, ON Quality Mitchell Plastics Kitchener, ON Quality Piston Automotive, LLC Redford, MI Quality Sika Corporation Marion, Ohio Marion, OH Quality Somic America, Inc. Brewer, ME Quality Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Inc. Bowling Green, KY Quality TAC Manufacturing, Inc. Jackson, MI Quality Takumi Stamping Canada Inc. St. Thomas, ON Quality TG Kentucky Corporation Lebanon, KY Quality TG Missouri Perryville, MO Quality TG Rubber Mexico Corporation Matamoros, Tamaulipas Quality Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Elmira Elmira, ON Quality Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Woodstock Woodstock, ON Quality Toyotetsu America, Inc. (TTAI) Somerset, KY Quality Dana Incorporated Maumee, OH Supplier Diversity Gentex Corporation Zeeland, MI Supplier Diversity I I Stanley Co., Inc. Battle Creek, MI Value Improvement Bocar Group (Plant Code 0155-2) Huntsville, AL Launch - Tundra Mitchell Plastics Kitchener, ON Launch - Tundra North American Lighting México San Luis Potosi, SLP San Luis Potosi, MX Launch - Tundra TG Missouri Corporation Perryville, MO Launch - Tundra TAC Manufacturing, Inc. Jackson, MI Launch – Lexus NX Takumi Stamping Canada, Inc. St. Thomas, ON Launch – Lexus NX TG Missouri Corporation Perryville, MO Launch – Lexus NX Valeo North America, Inc. Troy, MI Launch – Lexus NX Bocar Group (Plant Code 0155-4) Huntsville, AL Technology & Development ITW Deltar Fasteners Frankfort, IL Technology & Development Mitchell Plastics Kitchener, ON Technology & Development Pangea Rochester Hills, MI Technology & Development United States Steel Pittsburgh, PA Technology & Development Aisin World Corp. of America Northville, MI Value Achievement Auria Solutions LLC Southfield, MI Value Chain Promotion Hayashi Telempu North America

Corporation Plymouth, MI Value Chain Promotion Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation Troy, MI Value Chain Promotion Toyota Boshoku America, Inc. Novi, MI Value Chain Promotion INDIRECT SUPPLIER PERFORMANCE AWARDS MPW Industrial Hebron, OH Special Recognition – Cost Improvement Obara Novi, MI Special Recognition – Diversity Improvement Sparks Maintenance Contracting Bowling Green, MO Special Recognition – Management & Customer Service Henderson Electrical Services Milford, NJ Special Recognition – Quality Aecon Industrial Management Toronto, ON Excellent – Construction, Machinery & Equipment General Rubber & Plastics Louisville, KY Excellent – Distributor Plant Services, Inc. (PSI) Worden, MT Excellent – Non-production Related Employbridge Atlanta, GA Excellent – Production Related Ricardo Belleville, MI Excellent – Technical Onsite Construction Tampa, FL Excellent – Trade Supplier

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

