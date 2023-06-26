CuriMeta Announces the Appointment of Craig White as Chief Data Officer

ST. LOUIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CuriMeta, a life science-focused, advanced real-world health data company, proudly announces the appointment of Craig White, Ph.D., as chief data officer.

Dr. Craig White (PRNewswire)

In this role, Dr. White will oversee CuriMeta's real-world data (RWD) assets, identify new uses of the data and showcase how these datasets are uniquely positioned to solve some of the most challenging regulatory and research questions today, ultimately propelling CuriMeta into its next phase of growth.

"With a highly experienced team and market-leading capabilities, CuriMeta is quickly establishing itself as one of the leading providers of data for life sciences research and development solutions," said Dr. White. "In conjunction with leading health systems and academic medical centers, CuriMeta provides a compliant and full view of the entire patient journey, which will in turn accelerate the drug R&D process, reduce costs, and get life-enhancing therapies to patients sooner."

As research and development solutions evolve, novel research and clinical trials will require access not only to electronic medical record and drug data, but also radiology and pathology images, unstructured data, and multi-omic (e.g., genomic, proteomic) data. Dr. White brings robust experience with these data types, thereby ensuring CuriMeta's advanced RWD platform technology will provide researchers with transparent, compliant access to these data.

Dr. White was previously senior vice president and general manager at ConcertAI. There, he led the health services research and analytics division through a significant growth period, overseeing the delivery of external control arm studies and retrospective and prospective outcomes research services. As vice president and managing director at Precision Medicine Group, Dr. White oversaw the formation of PRECISIONheor from three distinct business units into what is now a single unified organization, all while achieving significant growth and maintaining high levels of client satisfaction.

At CuriMeta, Dr. White will leverage these experiences to enable data-driven solutions to help solve challenging problems in the healthcare system. By facilitating researchers' and sponsors' access to data, he will establish opportunities for health analytic research studies and novel R&D solutions, such as external control arm studies, decentralized/virtualized trials, virtual registries, and hybrid studies for new drug approvals and post-authorization requirements.

Dr. White also held leadership roles at Orion Health and IQVIA. He has a bachelor's degree in electronic engineering from The University of Auckland and a doctoral degree in health policy from Harvard University.

"Craig is a strategic thinker and highly regarded leader in the industry," said Chief Executive Officer Davis Walp. "As we continue to partner with life science researchers, academic medical centers and health systems, clinical AI companies, and clinical research organizations, Craig's deep expertise and networks will not only amplify our capabilities, but also transform the use of RWD. I am excited to welcome him to CuriMeta to help drive our next phase of growth."

About CuriMeta

In collaboration with leading health systems and academic medical centers, CuriMeta transforms, curates, and enables researchers' access to multi-modal real-world health data in order to provide the insights required to solve urgent scientific and clinical challenges, and improve healthcare for all. The highly experienced and scientifically focused team at CuriMeta are committed to propelling health science forward and improving patient outcomes across all therapeutic areas. For more information on how to partner with CuriMeta on your health services research portfolio, please visit CuriMeta.com.

CuriMeta logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CuriMeta