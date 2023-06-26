Leading Technology Advisor Acquires Regional Sage 100 Customer Base from Baker Tilly

Customers of the Meadville, PA location of Baker Tilly to receive access to

award-winning technology expertise, resources, and solutions with Net at

Work

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, North America's largest provider of next-generation, digital operations platform technology solutions for the mid-market, today announced that it has acquired the customer base of the Meadville, PA office of Baker Tilly US, LLP, a leading advisory CPA firm. Under the agreement, Net at Work will provide ongoing services and support for Baker Tilly's existing Sage 100 customers in the region.

"We are excited to offer these Sage 100 users access to our extensive portfolio of consulting services, resources and next-generation solutions to help them better compete in today's digital economy," said Alexander Solomon, co-president, Net at Work. "We look forward to serving as their technology advisor."

"Net at Work was a perfect fit for this customer base," said Scott A. Stone, Principal, Baker Tilly US, LLP. "As a top-tier Sage expert, Net at Work is the ideal technology partner to help these customers succeed, both now and in the future."

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world's leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 145 territories, with 41,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.7 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest SMB technology advisors. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise, and services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HRIS, and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work builds unique, industry-specific digital operations platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

