McIntosh Perry and Beam, Longest & Neff, LLC Joins Egis

Leading North American Engineering Company Join Global Consulting, Construction Engineering and Operating Firm

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The shareholders of McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd. (McIntosh Perry), an award-winning Canadian consulting engineering company, have entered into an agreement to join Egis, a global player in consulting, construction engineering and mobility services. This new partnership allows Egis to expand its presence and support clients in North America to build a more balanced, sustainable, and resilient world.

McIntosh Perry BLN Egis (CNW Group/McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

"We're very excited to join Egis and become their North American platform," said Gus Sarrouh, CEO, McIntosh Perry. "This is the natural next step in our journey as a company, as we have been steadily growing and are ready to increase our service offering capabilities. Egis is the perfect permanent home for us. By joining forces, we can help our clients even more by supporting them from idea to design to operation. For our people, this relationship opens a world of new possibilities."

McIntosh Perry, an engineering company based in Canada and with a history stretching back more than five decades, merged with BLN, a third-generation engineering company founded in 1945 and based in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2021. For the last 15 years, McIntosh Perry has been owned and controlled by the management team and Signal Hill Equity Partners of Toronto, Ontario. Staring with one small office in Toronto with 60 people, they worked together and grew the business across North America to 800 people and 21 offices.

"We look forward to welcoming McIntosh Perry and Beam, Longest & Neff to Egis," said Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis. "This acquisition contributes to our strategic vision of expanding into a key region, North America. Their talented workforce and excellent client relationships will create a strong and stable base to build upon in North America and will place us among the top North American Engineering firms. Together, we will be able to offer a wider scope of services to our clients and contribute to the most important green infrastructure and climate resilient projects on the continent."

"With the talented individuals at both companies, and our combined know-how, we will be able to deliver a broader range of high-quality, technical solutions for many key projects in the region. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the Egis team," adds James Chopty, CEO of the Americas and Pacific region at Egis.

Headquartered in France, Egis is already playing a major role on California's High Speed Railway project as well as on seven of 'Canada's Top100 Infrastructure Projects' including GO Rail Expansion program in Ontario and the rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel in Montreal. With this acquisition, Egis will bring expertise in rail systems, systems integration, underground structures, digitalisation and more. Furthermore, through their architecture subsidiaries, Weston Williamson + Partners and SB Architects based in North America, they will provide additional upstream design, planning and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD/TOC) services.

The transaction is expected to close in early July 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Advisors

Lazard acted as the M&A Advisor, Ernst & Young acted as the financial and tax advisor, McCarthy Tétrault and Covington acted as the legal advisor to Egis.

AEC Advisors acted as the M&A Advisor to the shareholders of McIntosh Perry.

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and help to achieve a more balanced, sustainable, and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries and in the Top 20 of Global Engineering Firms, Egis places the expertise of its 16,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

Egis shareholders consist of Tikehau Capital (40%) via its T2 Energy Transition fund, Caisse des Dépôts (34%) and its partner managers and employees (26%) through Egis Partenaires and a Corporate Mutual Fund share.

About MCINTOSH PERRY AND BLN

About McIntosh Perry

McIntosh Perry offers a full range of consulting engineering services and technical solutions for public and private sector clients that encompasses every stage of a project, including Building Science, Contract Administration, Energy, Environmental and Geotechnical Engineering, Land Development Engineering and Planning, Municipal Engineering, Project Management, Transportation, Transportation Structures and Surveying. McIntosh Perry has more than 600+ engineers, project managers and technical experts operating out of 14 offices. As we've grown, we remain focused on one goal – helping our clients turn possibilities into reality.

About Beam, Longest and Neff, LLC

Founded in 1945, Beam, Longest and Neff (BLN), is a third-generation firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is one of the largest full-service engineering firms in the region. BLN delivers comprehensive solutions for all facets of infrastructure projects and has offices in Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, West Virginia, Arizona, Kentucky, and Puerto Rico. BLN is listed in ENR Midwest as one of the top Midwest design firms and in ENR's top 500 design firms in the U.S.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd.