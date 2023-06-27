Drexel Hamilton Welcomes General (R) Stanley McChrystal to its Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drexel Hamilton, the sole investment bank that is 100% veteran-owned and operated, is delighted to announce the appointment of Retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal to its inaugural Board of Advisors.

As a highly esteemed four-star general, McChrystal brings an unparalleled wealth of leadership experience, organizational expertise, and geopolitical thought leadership to Drexel Hamilton.

"General (R) McChrystal stands as the foremost leader of the post-9/11 generation of veterans, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have someone of his caliber join our team, aligning perfectly with our culture and commitment to veteran hiring, as a 100% veteran-owned and operated broker-dealer," commented John Martinko, President of Drexel Hamilton.

McChrystal served as the former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) in Afghanistan, as well as the former commander of Joint Special Operations Command, the nation's premier military counter-terrorism force. He is widely recognized for his groundbreaking contributions in developing and implementing counter-insurgency strategies in Afghanistan, as well as revolutionizing the interagency operating culture through the creation of a comprehensive counter-terrorism organization.

In 2011, McChrystal founded McChrystal Group, an esteemed advisory services firm composed of professionals from diverse backgrounds, including military, academic, business, and intelligence sectors. The group specializes in transforming stagnant and siloed organizations into cohesive, adaptable "teams of teams," offering innovative leadership solutions to businesses operating in dynamic and challenging environments.

"This generation of veterans represent the epitome of excellence, and the more than 35 veterans who own, operate, and lead Drexel Hamilton – ranging from enlisted Army Rangers to commissioned Navy pilots – embody the finest qualities among us. I am honored to work with them," remarked McChrystal.

About Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton takes immense pride in being the only securities broker-dealer that is 100% veteran-owned and operated. With a certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise status and over 65% of our employees being military veterans, we possess an exceptional track record in underwriting and executing securities transactions for corporations, municipalities, and financial institutions, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to the veteran community.

