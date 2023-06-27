iN2L + LifeLoop and Brookdale Senior Living Collaborate to Create Technology that Builds Stronger and Deeper Connections

The new features, including a robust digital scrapbook experience, are fully customizable for each participating Brookdale resident

DENVER, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 6.5 million Americans older than 65 are living with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. This number could grow to nearly 14 million by 2060. To help better care for those who are impacted by these conditions, iN2L + LifeLoop collaborated with Brookdale Senior Living, America's largest senior living provider, to create new digital features that are designed to support residents of Brookdale's Alzheimer's and dementia care communities.

iN2L + LifeLoop, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is on a mission to enhance the aging experience. Together, they offer the first and most comprehensive senior living technology platform designed to drive measurable impact across strategic priorities such as resident satisfaction, staff retention, workflow efficiencies, and occupancy rates to demonstrate clear value and achieve substantial ROI. (PRNewswire)

iN2L + LifeLoop, provider of the senior living industry's most comprehensive engagement, wellness, and community operations platform, and Brookdale collaborated to design engaging digital features meant to nurture relationships, spark joy, and support their residents' and families' camaraderie, social connection, resilience, and optimistic outlook .

To develop the most wide-ranging set of social connection features that truly support resident, family, and staff needs, iN2L + LifeLoop turned to Brookdale Senior Living's seasoned dementia care experts, who have been working with iN2L + LifeLoop for more than a decade. As a premier provider of senior living, Brookdale has always been focused on delivering person-centered engagement to its residents and improving the resident and family experience. Partnering with iN2L + LifeLoop, Brookdale's dementia care experts identified the need for a new set of connection-oriented features that would invite family members into residents' daily experiences, as well as support staff during intake and engagement planning.

"Even prior to the pandemic, Brookdale was focused on expanding our ability to engage family members in the daily experiences of their loved ones living in our communities," said Sara Terry, Senior Vice President of Resident and Family Engagement at Brookdale Senior Living. "In collaboration with iN2L + LifeLoop, our teams have expanded technology to connect residents to each other and to our residents' families."

"Having the chance to collaborate directly with Brookdale's dementia care leadership was incredible," said Curt Frisch, Senior Director of Product Management at iN2L + LifeLoop. "As a result of our collaboration, we designed entirely new tools to assist with resident and family communications across Brookdale's Alzheimer's and dementia care communities."

Participating Brookdale residents and families can now experience a direct interface with one another, complete with photos, interests, and favorite activities. The interface has been designed specifically for accessibility, with bright colors, large fonts, helpful update notifications, and prominent buttons. For every resident, the "My Neighbors" feature processes his or her favorite activities and interests, and intelligently selects other residents with similar interest profiles to spark connections and facilitate introductions for broader social interaction within the organization's walls. "Digital Scrapbook" allows residents to view all photos and updates from family members in one convenient location.

To learn more about iN2L + LifeLoop solutions for senior living providers, please visit iN2L.com.

About iN2L + LifeLoop

iN2L + LifeLoop is on a mission to enhance the aging experience. Their industry-leading enterprise platform boosts resident engagement, family satisfaction, and staff efficiency, all within a singular, comprehensive solution. Trusted by 4,500+ nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, and adult day programs across North America, iN2L + LifeLoop's powerful system holistically supports the entire senior living ecosystem. One mission. One solution. For more information, please visit iN2L.com.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 673 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2023, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more Brookdale news, go to news.brookdale.com. Contact: Media Relations, (615) 564-8666, media.relations@brookdale.com.

