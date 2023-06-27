National Report Outlines Trends in K12 School Safety Based on Nearly Sixty Thousand Uses of Incident Response Technology in Spring 2023

CENTEGIX, market leader in mobile panic buttons, releases usage and trends report illustrating that the easiest solution with the fastest response time empowers users to resolve their emergency situations rapidly

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX , the leader in incident response solutions, today released its report School Safety Trends: 2023 Spring Term highlighting trends in school safety incidents and staff perspectives on their wearable panic button solution. CENTEGIX is the only mobile panic button solution providing usage and safety incident trend data in K12 schools.

The School Safety Trends report offers the latest comprehensive analysis of emergency incidents gathered from CENTEGIX CrisisAlert™ usage data for the 2023 Spring Term.

Key highlights of the report include:

97% of teachers and staff surveyed indicated a wearable incident response solution helped them feel safe and supported by their district

Everyday emergencies like medical and behavioral incidents make up 98% of all alerts, while campus-wide lockdowns represent a small percentage of usage

Nearly half of all safety incidents on a school campus occur outside the classroom

Users surveyed indicated that the wearable badge contributes to their peace of mind and allows them to focus on instruction and student achievement

"We've listened to district leaders across the nation—where CrisisAlert was their first incident response solution as well as many that converted from a mobile application—and we've heard three key themes: wearable technology empowers all staff, wearables create a culture of safety where everyone is participating, and mobile phone applications are not being used," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "When you establish a culture of safety, your staff feels trusted to act when something doesn't look right. They're empowered to resolve situations, whether through additional campus help or 911."

"It's imperative that all staff members are empowered to get help in any incident, to protect themselves and their students," Dr. Jim McMullen, Assistant Superintendent of Olathe Public Schools in Kansas, shared. "This is a product that benefits all staff in our district. And not just our teachers, but our custodians, bus drivers, secretaries, food service, also."

With CrisisAlert, teachers and staff can respond to any incident—from the everyday to the extreme—anywhere on campus, and they did almost sixty thousand times in Spring 2023 alone.

To learn more about the "School Safety Trends: 2023 Spring Term" and download the full report, visit the CENTEGIX webpage .

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the leader in incident response solutions. Our CrisisAlert™ platform is the fastest and easiest way for staff to get help in any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX creates safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people, and leaders nationwide trust our safety solutions to provide peace of mind. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.CENTEGIX.com .

