Stagwell (STGW) Agencies Win Off the Beach with 12 Cannes Lions Awards

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, took home top honors at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering in the creative marketing community. Network agencies including 72andSunny, Allison+Partners, Forsman & Bodenfors, and GALE won a combined 12 Cannes Lions awards across the categories of creative, design, digital, entertainment and PR.

"I want to applaud our team and amazing agencies for an excellent showing at the festival in our second year. The success of Sport Beach was widely recognized as a clear demonstration of our creative ingenuity," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "As we do for our clients we challenged the conventional," he added.

Overall, Stagwell agencies including Anomaly, Doner and Observatory were put on nearly 40 shortlists.

Cannes Lions Winners

Gold Lions

Creative Data: GALE – "Chipotle Doppelgänger"

Silver Lions

PR: Forsman & Bodenfors – "Kami"

Bronze Lions

Creative B2B: Forsman & Bodenfors – "Pure Waste"

Design: Forsman & Bodenfors – "The Shuffle Ticket"

Design: Forsman & Bodenfors – "Kami"

Digital Craft: Forsman & Bodenfors – "Kami"

Entertainment Lions For Music: Forsman & Bodenfors – "The Shuffle Ticket"

Industry Craft: 72andSunny – "The Cathedral of Diablo"

Stagwell Agencies Credited on Integrated Work with Non-Stagwell Agencies

In addition to the above, Stagwell agency Allison+Partners supported PR efforts for several winning campaigns with non-Stagwell agencies:

Titanium Lions

Titanium: Allison+Partners and Budweiser – "Bring Home the Bud"

Silver Lions

PR: Allison+Partners and Budweiser – "Bring Home the Bud"

Bronze Lions

Creative Effectiveness: Allison+Partners and Corona – "Plastic Fishing Tournament"

Creative Strategy: Allison+Partners and Budweiser – "Bring Home the Bud"

