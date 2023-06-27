With Growing Global Safety Concerns Over Sleep Aids, FitBiomics Co-Authors Study Showcasing New Probiotic Alternative

Nella Study Highlights Significant Improvements in Sleep Quality By 69%; Energy Levels by 31% and Bowel Movements by 37%

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers are unveiling the remarkable effects of Nella , a multi-strain probiotic consortium developed by microbiome innovation company FitBiomics , on promoting sleep quality in humans in a study released today on World Microbiome Day. With a cutting-edge, two-phase clinical approach, the study showcases Nella's broader health benefits along with its potential to transform the way we approach sleep and probiotic alternatives to sleep aids.

"In the context of rising sleep disorder diagnoses impacting over 50 million people in the U.S., especially during the pandemic, our research introduces compelling findings on the role of probiotics in health and wellbeing," explains Alex Kostic , PhD the study's corresponding author, FitBiomic Co-Founder and Asst. Professor of Microbiology at Harvard Medical School. "Our study indicates that the probiotic consortium in Nella significantly enhances sleep quality which is noteworthy given the growing concerns around the use of traditional sleep aids."

The research, which initially observed improvements in sleep quality in a diverse group of individuals, has now been validated through a rigorous placebo-controlled study involving the following:

The study, split into two parts, evaluated the effects of a FitBiomics proprietary multi-strain Lactobacillus probiotic on safety as well as a comprehensive list of health outcomes.

notable health improvements after completing this regimen , particularly in sleep quality and energy. The first part of the study, an open label trial, involved 257 participants from the general public (average age 40.9 years old) who took 1 capsule of probiotic (either a high or low dose) daily for 2 weeks. 94% of participants reportedafter completing this regimen , particularly in sleep quality and energy.

The second part of the study, a placebo-controlled trial, involved 11 professional soccer players. Significant improvements in sleep quality (69%), energy levels (31%), and bowel regularity (37%) were observed in the probiotic group compared to the placebo group.

Therefore, the improvements in sleep and energy first identified in the open label trial were independently validated in the placebo-controlled trial.

Nella's probiotic consortium offers a safe and potentially more consistent solution to sleep-related issues compared to current sleep aids. Beyond its impact on sleep quality, the study revealed significant enhancements in energy levels and bowel movements, demonstrating the probiotic's multifaceted benefits across various populations.

The research notably suggests a link between the observed health improvements and decreased levels of oxidative stress in the body, the latter being a condition that can lead to cell and tissue damage over time. Additionally, there was an increased ratio between free-testosterone and cortisol, which is associated with improved recovery from physical exertion and could explain the increased energy of the participants.

Extensive blood and stool analyses from the study demonstrated significant reductions in oxidative stress and inflammation, offering a potential explanation of how the probiotic enhances sleep. Furthermore, multi-omics analysis of stool samples illuminated a biological pathway that leads to increased antioxidant production by gut microbes, supporting the body's response to sleep deprivation.

The research proposes an innovative model of how this probiotic consortium influences host physiology and stress response, potentially enhancing sleep quality, exercise recovery, and overall health. The health benefits of this probiotic intervention are hypothesized to center around oxidative stress regulation, hormonal modulation, and immune responses, with particular gut microbes identified as playing crucial roles.

"This study marks an important milestone in our understanding of the role probiotics play in improving sleep quality and overall health. As the global population increasingly turns to probiotics for a range of health benefits, these findings pave the way for advanced probiotic interventions that can revolutionize wellness," remarks Neuroscientist & Sleep Researcher and FitBiomics advisor Allison Brager, PhD. "Nella has not only been shown to improve sleep quality but also next day performance and energy levels. Again, another piece of evidence that Nella facilitates efficient energy utilization."

The team behind this research has a history of notable discoveries , including previous work published in prestigious journals such as Nature Medicine and featured in respected media outlets like The New York Times, Scientific American, and NPR's Science Friday. Their ongoing efforts continue to shed light on the intricate and vital role the gut microbiome plays in human health and performance.

"What better time than World Microbiome Day to recognize fresh insights into the molecular mechanisms driving these health benefits," says Jonathan Scheiman, PhD , CEO and co-founder of Fitbiomics. "This research highlights the specific changes in gut microbiome composition and function that contribute to Nella's effectiveness and also underscores our ability to translate microbiome research into real world health solutions that have the potential to benefit broad populations."

In addition, the FitBiomics research team will be releasing another study on its newest product Veillonella in the next few months to coincide with when the product is available for consumer purchases. For more information on the Nella study and its findings, please contact: research@fitbiomics.com .

About FitBiomics

FitBiomics is enhancing human health & wellness by decoding the microbiome of the most fit and healthy people in the world, then translating that biological information into next-generation nutrition. Dedicated to promoting health equity by making microbiome innovations accessible to everybody, FitBiomics is developing a platform of microbiome solutions to support health and longevity. The company's first product is Nella, a daily probiotic supplement designed to support better digestion, sleep, and energy, with more products to come from their innovation platform. For more information visit: https://FitBiomics.com/

