Tampa General Hospital Named One of America's Top Cancer Hospitals by Newsweek

Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute is ranked among the best cancer hospitals nationally.

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is in the top 3% of cancer hospitals in the United States, according to Newsweek and Statista. Listed in the news magazine's new America's Best Cancer Hospitals 2023 rankings, Tampa General is also ranked in the top 10 Florida cancer facilities that appear on Newsweek's list.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible oncology team that leads the TGH Cancer Institute to deliver world-class, cutting-edge and compassionate cancer care," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "The team is continually focused on strengthening our expertise in cancer prevention, treatment, research, education and clinical investigations."

According to Newsweek and Statista, inclusion on this list is symbolic of patient and employee trust in the organization, Tampa General's leadership, and outcomes performance in the delivery of cancer care.

"Our multidisciplinary team understands that cancer care is not only incredibly complex but deeply personal to every patient and the people who care about them," said Dr. Eduardo M. Sotomayor, director of Tampa General's Cancer Institute. "We are dedicated to the relentless pursuit of excellence and extending and improving the quality of life for our patients through the delivery of highly-individualized, personalized care that addresses all facets of their health, not just their cancer. In April of 2021, we established the TGH Cancer Institute and have exponentially grown in talent, infrastructure and community outreach and engagement. We are tremendously proud and thankful that within this short period of time, our team's efforts are being acknowledged through this Newsweek recognition."

In December 2022, the TGH Cancer Institute earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program established by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) in recognition of meeting 34 quality care standards, taking a multidisciplinary approach to delivering high-quality, patient-centered cancer care, and demonstrating a commitment to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for all cancer patients.

Tampa General's prioritization of continued innovation to improve cancer care standards and treatment can be seen in these initiatives:

TGH Cancer Institute's Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) and Cell Therapies Unit: As of September 2022 , the state-of-the-art unit specializes in treating patients with aggressive blood cancers, such as leukemias, lymphomas, multiple myeloma and other types of cancer.

The TGH|USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository: Announced in October of 2022, the biorepository provides new opportunities to advance research in cancer tumor sequencing and precision medicine.

Expansion of Radiation Oncology: A multi-year, comprehensive platform to incorporate leading radiation therapies including the CyberKnife System®, the TrueBeam™ system, high-dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy and radiopharmaceuticals, among others.

TGH Cancer Institute Satellite Care Center : Phase 1 opened in Brandon, Florida in the fall of 2022 to serve even more members the Tampa Bay community. When complete later this summer, the facility will offer outpatient cancer care with radiation oncology, a linear accelerator, imaging and clinic space for patients.

Tampa Bay's First Proton Therapy Center: Part of a collaborative partnership with Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, plans call for the proton therapy center to be in the academic health system's Medical and Research District adjacent to downtown Tampa .

"Another critical component of the high-quality, comprehensive cancer care we deliver at Tampa General is our commitment to academic medicine and clinical research," said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, chief of Oncology, executive vice president of network development and co-vice president of clinical and translational research. "This recognition underscores the importance of driving innovation to bring advanced testing, technology, and leading-edge treatments to cancer patients in the Tampa Bay community and beyond."

The list of hospitals selected by Newsweek was based on:

A Nationwide Online Survey: Health care professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about oncology — including oncologists, hematologists, and oncology nurses — were asked to recommend leading cancer hospitals in the U.S.

Hospital Quality Metrics: Hospital quality metrics with a focus on indicators relevant to oncology care were considered.

Results from Patient Surveys: Publicly available data from hospital patient surveys were also used to analyze patient experience.

Inclusion on this list is the latest among several recognitions for Tampa General Hospital such as:

