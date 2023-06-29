Greentown Labs Appoints Aisling Carlson to Senior Vice President of Partnerships

Experienced startup executive will spearhead partnership strategy to support the incubator's next stage of growth and climate impact

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced Aisling Carlson as its Senior Vice President (SVP) of Partnerships. In this role, Ms. Carlson will lead the overall vision and execution of the incubator's fundraising strategy and partner engagements, and oversee the growing team that manages Greentown's portfolio of corporate partners and accelerator programs.

Ms. Carlson's vast experience across business strategy, partnerships, fundraising, and diversity, equity, and inclusion will play an impactful role in Greentown's growth as it works to make an ever greater climate impact. In collaboration with the Chief Development Officer, as SVP of Partnerships Ms. Carlson will foster new partnerships and identify new business opportunities for Greentown as the climatetech ecosystem continues to evolve and expand.

"We are thrilled that Aisling has joined us to lead the Partnerships team," said Juliana Garaizar, Chief Development and Investment Officer at Greentown Labs. "Her combined expertise with startups, corporates, and investors will be crucial in bringing Greentown's partnerships to the next level."

Ms. Carlson's career features a dynamic mix of startup, venture, and technology leadership roles. Prior to relocating to Boston in late 2022, she was Chief Business Officer at Sieo, a Los Angeles-based startup studio and marketing agency with a global portfolio of startups. Before that, Ms. Carlson was Head of Partnerships at Flo Technologies, an Internet of Things cleantech startup with a proprietary water control and monitoring system for homes and buildings that helped develop her unique focus on business-to-business relationship building between emergent technology businesses and corporations.

Her earlier career includes innovation and strategy work at Anthemis Group, a fintech venture capital firm that cultivates change in the financial system by investing in, growing, and sustaining businesses committed to resiliency, transparency, access, and equity. Ms. Carlson began her career as a consultant at Heidrick & Struggles in London.

"I am delighted to be joining an organization that is at the forefront of climate innovation and action," said Ms. Carlson. "I see Greentown's role as a connector between cutting edge startups and seasoned corporations as critical to the advancement of climate solutions and I am honored to be joining this team of experienced and talented individuals."

Ms. Carlson also serves as a Senior Advisor to Diversity VC that works with entrepreneurs, investors, and universities to create a venture capital industry that is free from bias; and Refinu, a leadership development and behavioral science tool that was founded by academics from UC Berkeley, UCLA, Northwestern, and London Business School. Ms. Carlson holds a MSc in Political Theory from the London School of Economics and a BA (Hons) in History & Philosophy from Trinity College Dublin. She has international experience spanning Australasia, Europe, and North America and is passionate about sustainable and inclusive business.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of climate action pioneers working to design a more sustainable world. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With incubators in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas, Greentown Labs is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 500 since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 24,000 jobs, raised more than $4 billion in funding, and generated more than $9.8 billion in regional economic impact. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com or Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

