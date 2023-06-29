IGT Signs Cross-Licensing Agreement with FDJ Gaming Solutions France for eInstant Content

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Services Limited, has signed a cross-licensing agreement with FDJ Gaming Solutions France ("FGS"), a subsidiary of FDJ Group which delivers B2B betting services, distribution services and interactive services for the gaming industry.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

This cross-licensing agreement grants both companies access to each other's full suite of eInstant games, driving maximum growth opportunities for their lottery customers. In the first phase of this agreement, IGT will offer its comprehensive library of eInstant games to La Française des Jeux, the operator of France's national lottery, and FGS will offer its complete portfolio of games to Lotterie Nazionali Srl, the exclusive concessionaire of draw-based games and instant tickets in Italy, operated by IGT.

"This cross-licensing content agreement with IGT is an exciting step for FGS as we look to further expand our footprint across Europe and provide the most compelling eInstant games to the players of La Française des Jeux in France," said Pascal Blyau, FDJ Vice President, B2B. "As the leader in global lottery, IGT has a wide variety of top-performing, award-winning content that will enhance our current offering so players can continue enjoying the ultimate lottery playing experiences."

"Italy and France are home to two of the most sophisticated and successful lotteries in the world, operated by IGT and FDJ Group respectively," said Srini Nedunuri, IGT Senior Vice President, Global iLottery. "Our agreement with FGS reflects a commitment to delivering premier eInstant games and responsible iLottery experiences to millions of lottery players in these two countries and offers a gateway for deploying additional world-class content."

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 25 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About FDJ Gaming Solutions (FDJ GS)

FDJ Gaming Solutions is a 100% subsidiary of FDJ Group, delivering solutions and content to more than 50 betting and lottery operators from around the world. FDJ Gaming Solutions connects multiple lotteries to its interactive lottery content platform, deployed more than 300,000+ terminals in partnership with Carrus Gaming, provides outsourced pricing and risk management services with Sporting Solutions, its sister company, and ultimately operates managed services. For further information, www.fdj-gaming-solutions.com

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's leading gaming operator and one of the industry leaders worldwide, FDJ offers responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games), sports betting (through its ParionsSport point de vente et ParionsSport en ligne brands) and poker. FDJ's performance is driven by a large portfolio of iconic brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, and recurring investments. The Group implements a strategy of innovation to increase the attractiveness of its gaming and service offering across all distribution channels, with a responsible gaming experience. FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A – FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices. For more information, visit www.groupefdj.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC