Immutable Teams Up with SuperDuper, Creators of Second Most Profitable Brand in Web3 Gaming

Immutable Teams Up with SuperDuper, Creators of Second Most Profitable Brand in Web3 Gaming

The studio behind the Cold Blooded Creepz NFT collection will leverage Immutable for its debut web3 game, utilizing the same IP across a clothing line and an animation developed in collaboration with Seth Green's Emmy award-winning production house Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

SYDNEY, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperDuper , the studio behind the highly popular non-fungible token (NFT) collection Cold Blooded Creepz , is partnering with Immutable , the leading web3 gaming platform, to collaborate on an upcoming blockchain-based real-time strategy (RTS) game Overlord , leveraging the Cold Blooded Creepz IP.

(PRNewswire)

Initially launched in January 2022, the CreepZ collection has become an NFT hit, generating more than $220 million in total trading volume to date cementing itself as the second most profitable brand in web3 gaming in 2022 behind Axie Infinity.

"We firmly believe that SuperDuper's extensive and multifaceted approach to brand building will play a major role in the mass adoption of web3, ultimately allowing us to onboard millions of new users to the world of blockchain gaming," said Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of Global Business Development at Immutable. "Immutable is excited to offer the full suite of our tools, frameworks, and services to help make SuperDuper's experiences as fast, accessible, and seamless as possible."

The overarching Overlord is a multimedia web3 gaming and entertainment brand created as part of SuperDuper's multi-pronged approach that will be instrumental in onboarding the next 100 million users onto web3.

Today, SuperDuper's Overlord is already an expansive IP that aims to erase borders between numerous forms of entertainment. Notably, Overlord is managed by ThreeSixZero , an international management and entertainment company at the forefront of music, film, TV, and sports which also owns Westbrook Entertainment , the talent management company representing Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Kenna, and Crespo.

Overlord is also represented by the World's largest entertainment agent WME , leveraging the brands into high-value IP deals and unlocking distribution across mainstream entertainment. As part of these collaborations, Seth Green's Emmy award-winning production house Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is already developing an animation using Creepz IP for major streamers such as Netflix.

Additionally, West Brand Lab, a fashion enterprise led by ex-Nike, Lululemon, and Levis executives, will soon launch a clothing line in collaboration with Overlord.

SuperDuper is currently co-developing multiple blockchain games with veteran game studios and a strategic game development advisory board. The first major partnership has been signed with Revolving Games which is building a AA blockchain game for the mass market using the Overlord IP.

By leveraging Immutable , SuperDuper will allow players across its entire web3 portfolio to benefit from lightning-fast, gas-free trading of digital assets. As the Overlord IP and SuperDuper brand ecosystem continues to grow and evolve, all corresponding assets will be featured across all Immutable-integrated marketplaces, including Rarible, Token Trove, and GameStop marketplace.

"We are thrilled to announce Overlord's strategic partnership with Immutable X. This collaboration supercharges our web3 gaming experiences by providing true digital ownership through NFTs, in line with Immutable's mission," said Dom Smith, co-founder of SuperDuper. "Prepare for amplified transmedia engagement across gaming, TV/Animation, Fashion, and Merchandising. We're on a mission to reshape the digital landscape, making you, the player, the real owner. Get ready for an unprecedented web3 gaming experience!"

The first playable Alpha of Overlord RTS is currently scheduled to launch in Q3 2023.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable's in-house gaming capabilities means they know how to build great games first-hand through Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing. Backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Immutable