SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, exhibited its cutting-edge technological innovations, green and low-carbon visions, and achievements in green networking to visitors at MWC Shanghai 2023. The event was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, where ZTE presented its captivating green ecological island, fully in line with the theme "Green for All".

ZTE's green networking empowers sustainable development (PRNewswire)

Achieving a green and low-carbon society is a long-term goal that requires ongoing dedication. As network traffic continues to grow, the challenge of realizing this objective becomes even greater. ZTE firmly believes that the solution lies in embracing technological innovation and constantly improving products and solutions to enhance the energy efficiency of each data unit in a more intelligent way. By prioritizing energy efficiency advancements, ZTE strives to contribute to the realization of a sustainable and environmentally friendly society.

During MWC Shanghai, ZTE exhibited its technological innovations in green energy-saving networks. In the Radio Access Network (RAN), ZTE's PowerPilot solution, now in its Pro version, achieved significant advancements, enabling comprehensive energy savings of 35%. In the core network, ZTE introduced the industry's first intelligent green User Plane Function (UPF) based on R17, resulting in intelligent energy savings of 25% during periods of low traffic. ZTE also demonstrated comprehensive energy efficiency optimization solutions in the bearer network, covering boards, devices, and networks. Furthermore, the exhibition showcased ZTE's innovative VC composite temperature equalization board technology, allowing customers to experience the tangible cooling effect using a temperature gun.

In the realm of telecommunication energy, ZTE unveiled its zero-carbon energy network solution V2.0. This innovative solution integrates cloud-based management for green power generation, high-efficiency power conversion, intelligent energy storage, and precise power consumption. By encompassing the entire power supply chain, this solution achieves comprehensive energy-saving, emission reduction, and efficiency improvement, contributing to a sustainable and low-carbon future.

In its commitment to promoting green energy-saving, ZTE's solutions are thoughtfully designed with mechanisms like minimum set wake-up and burst traffic protection. These features ensure a seamless user experience while establishing networks that are not only green and energy-saving but also reliable and resilient. By incorporating these mechanisms, ZTE aims to strike a balance between environmental sustainability and providing high-quality network services to its users.

ZTE is deeply committed to sustainable development and is taking strides to pave a digital economy road of trees, contributing to the global goal of carbon neutrality. In 2022, ZTE achieved remarkable results in its green and low-carbon targets, achieving an energy saving of 57.56 million kWh and a total carbon emission reduction of 7.48% compared to the previous year, all while maintaining revenue growth.

On May 24 of this year, at the "ZTE Innovation Day" event held in Shenzhen, ZTE announced its participation in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for establishing scientifically backed carbon reduction goals. In line with the initiative's requirements, ZTE will set near-term science-based targets and long-term net-zero targets. The aim is to achieve greenhouse gas emission reduction goals aligned with the 1.5°C warming limit within 5-10 years and attain net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

As a global leader in integrated communication information solutions, ZTE is actively engaged in green-related public welfare activities. ZTE collaborates with the China Green Carbon Foundation to establish the "ZTE Public Welfare Ecological Conservation Special Fund" and carries out tree-planting initiatives in the Baihu River Forest Farm, under the Tangwanghe Forestry Bureau of Yichun City, Heilongjiang Province, to help restore the local ecological environment.

During the Shanghai Exhibition, ZTE introduced its charitable program, "Forest Carbon Sink", which encourages tree planting through QR code scanning. This initiative was showcased at MWC Shanghai, aiming to raise public awareness about environmental protection and encourage active participation in ecological conservation.

During a media interview, Ms. Chen Zhiping, Vice President of ZTE and General Manager of Branding and Public Relations Strategies, highlighted the outstanding achievements of ZTE in embracing the principles of green and low-carbon practices. By the end of 2022, ZTE's green network energy-saving solutions had been successfully implemented in more than 30 networks worldwide, encompassing over 1.5 million sites and 250,000 cabinet data centers. These solutions have played a significant role in helping global operators conserve 10 billion kWh of electricity annually.

Ms. Chen emphasized ZTE's unwavering commitment to its ecological positioning as the "Driver of the Digital Economy". The company aims to extend its sustainable development concepts and innovative solutions to other industries, contributing to the digital transformation and advancement of society while prioritizing sustainability. Through collaboration with its partner, Anxing, ZTE has made further advancements in enhancing the transparency and accuracy of energy production control data, as well as improving the intelligence of enterprise energy management.

Looking forward, ZTE is determined to continue promoting the sustainable development of the digital economy through ongoing technological innovation. The company will actively explore new and diverse application scenarios in collaboration with its partners, making substantial contributions to both society and the environment.

