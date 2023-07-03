FCA Second-quarter 2023 U.S. Sales Up 6%

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 total U.S. sales increase 6% in Q2 versus same period last year

Ram brand total U.S. sales increase 3% over same period last year

Ram brand's ProMaster van sees its best-ever quarter in both total and retail U.S. sales, increasing 27% and 58% respectively over the same period last year

Ram brand's Commercial fleet channel's total U.S. sales increased 19% versus the same period last year

Jeep ® Wrangler 4xe has its best-ever quarter to date; total sales up 56% over same quarter last year; Jeep Wrangler 4xe is *America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, followed by the Grand Cherokee 4xe at No. 2

Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee total U.S sales increase over same period, 28% and 19%, respectively

Chrysler brand up 33%, total U.S. sales of the Chrysler Pacifica increases 40% over same period last year, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid sales increase 112%, holds No. 4 spot among top-selling PHEVs in the U.S

Deliveries of the limited edition 2023 Chrysler 300C began in second quarter 2023

Dodge brand total U.S. sales increase 37% versus same period last year; Dodge Hornet G/T is in dealerships now, Dodge Hornet R/T hybrid set to arrive in early Q3

Naples , Italy, is arriving at dealerships now The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale , built at the Pomigliano d'Arco plant in, Italy, is arriving at dealerships now

Stellantis brands Dodge, Ram and Alfa Romeo own the industry podium, taking 1-2-3 spots in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)

FCA US LLC reports sales of 434,648 vehicles in the second quarter for 2023. Overall, total U.S. sales for the second quarter increased 6% versus the same period last year.

"We saw increased demand this quarter as market conditions continue to improve and our dealer network makes the necessary adjustments to drive sales growth across our brand portfolios," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "The Jeep® Wrangler 4xe recorded its best quarter to date and retains its ranking as the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S., with the Grand Cherokee 4xe at No. 2 and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid at No. 4. We're also seeing extremely positive results from the quality side, with the Dodge, Ram and Alfa Romeo brands owning the top 3 spots in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)."

The Ram brand total U.S. sales increased 3% over the same period last year. The Ram brand's ProMaster van saw its best-ever quarter in both total and retail U.S. sales, increasing 27% and 58% respectively over the same period last year. The Ram ProMaster City increased 2% versus the same quarter last year.

The Ram brand's Commercial fleet channel's total U.S. sales increased 19% versus the same period last year.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which notched its best-ever quarter to date, saw total sales of the vehicle increase 56% versus the same period last year. Jeep Wrangler 4xe is *America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, followed by the Grand Cherokee 4xe at No. 2. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe accounted for 36% (16,949 units) of total Wrangler sales in the second quarter. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 15% (10,761 units) of total Grand Cherokee sales in the second quarter.

The Jeep Compass (up 28%) and Jeep Grand Cherokee (up 19%) posted total U.S. sales gains over the same quarter last year.

The Chrysler brand's total U.S. sales recorded growth of 33% versus the same quarter last year. The Chrysler Pacifica drove the gains, up 40% in total U.S. sales versus Q2 2022. Total U.S. sales of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, which holds the No. 4 spot among the top-selling PHEVs in the U.S., increased 112% over the same period last year. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 19% (8,763 units) of the nameplate's total sales in the second quarter.

Deliveries of the limited edition 2023 Chrysler 300C , revealed at last year's Detroit Auto Show, began in the second quarter.

$30,000 , bringing buzz to the segment with unmistakable Dodge styling cues and performance. The Dodge brand's total U.S. sales increased 37%, with the Charger up 7% and Durango up 223% in total sales versus the same quarter last year. The Dodge Hornet G/T is in dealerships now and the Dodge Hornet R/T will begin arriving at dealerships in early Q3. The all-new Dodge Hornet , unlocking the gateway to Dodge muscle, offers the quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under, bringing buzz to the segment with unmistakable Dodge styling cues and performance.

Naples , Italy, is shipping to dealerships now. The $42,995 . The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale , manufactured at the Pomigliano d'Arco plant in, Italy, is shipping to dealerships now. The Tonale enters the premium compact CUV segment with standard all-wheel drive, more than 30 miles of electric range (48 kilometers) and a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of

Stellantis brands Dodge, Ram and Alfa Romeo own the industry podium in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). Dodge topped the 33 brands ranked by J.D. Power, followed by Ram and then Alfa Romeo. These latest results mark the fourth consecutive year that Dodge has placed among the top two brands.

Ram climbed 16 places to finish second – its third time among the study's top three brands since 2020. And Alfa Romeo soared 24 places – the greatest jump in this year's IQS – to finish first among premium brands and third in the industry.

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan . It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2023



















Q2 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %



Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change



Compass 28,083 21,927 28 % 51,292 46,335 11 %



Wrangler 46,671 53,946 -13 % 84,642 99,497 -15 %



Gladiator 13,751 20,845 -34 % 27,326 38,757 -29 %



Cherokee 6,006 9,278 -35 % 19,219 19,357 -1 %



Grand Cherokee 70,454 59,252 19 % 124,956 134,369 -7 %



Renegade 5,020 7,263 -31 % 9,149 17,253 -47 %



Wagoneer 8,075 10,220 -21 % 13,635 17,275 -21 %



Grand Wagoneer 3,224 3,932 -18 % 5,268 7,101 -26 %



JEEP BRAND 181,284 186,665 -3 % 335,487 379,946 -12 %



Ram P/U 117,699 117,867 0 % 223,049 244,983 -9 %



ProMaster Van 20,200 15,961 27 % 37,894 25,289 50 %



ProMaster City 4,114 4,044 2 % 9,792 5,753 70 %



RAM BRAND 142,013 137,872 3 % 270,735 276,025 -2 %



300 4,208 4,837 -13 % 7,197 7,582 -5 %



Pacifica 44,935 32,097 40 % 73,845 58,463 26 %



CHRYSLER BRAND 49,144 36,934 33 % 81,043 66,047 23 %



Hornet 2,597 0 New 2,597 0 New



Charger 24,604 23,020 7 % 46,732 38,459 22 %



Challenger 12,904 14,558 -11 % 24,275 25,682 -5 %



Journey 4 45 -91 % 12 156 -92 %



Caravan 1 3 -67 % 2 21 -90 %



Durango 19,642 6,090 223 % 37,109 20,439 82 %



DODGE BRAND 59,752 43,718 37 % 110,727 84,761 31 %



500L 0 2 -100 % 3 3 0 %



500X 143 245 -42 % 278 578 -52 %



Spider 0 2 -100 % 0 7 -100 %



FIAT BRAND 144 249 -42 % 282 589 -52 %



Giulia 865 1,179 -27 % 1,831 2,324 -21 %



Stelvio 1,328 1,904 -30 % 2,752 4,049 -32 %



Tonale 117 0 New 117 0 New



ALFA ROMEO 2,311 3,083 -25 % 4,701 6,374 -26 %



FCA US LLC 434,648 408,521 6 % 802,975 813,742 -1 %





