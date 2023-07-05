Playtime Perfected: Earth Rated® Launches NEW Innovative Dog Toy Collection

MONTRÉAL, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dog brand Earth Rated®, best known for being the #1 brand in the multi-use wipes and clean-up categories, announces the launch of their NEW line of innovative dog toys. Embarking on an exciting venture into the world of play, Earth Rated® aims to strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners.

Earth Rated Unleashes a Better Way to Play (CNW Group/Earth Rated) (PRNewswire)

Because dogs see yellow

They made their in-motion toys yellow; easy for dogs to spot.

Playtime can get rowdy

Their toys are built to last and are ergonomically shaped for comfort.

It's all about the chase

They designed their toys to bounce, wobble and roll in unpredictable ways.

Designed to stimulate

Their enrichment toys keep your dog busy - especially when paired with treats.

Dogs deserve to play safely

Their toys are even tested against many of the same safety standards as children's toys.*

*ASTM F963-17

This toy collection features two toys that help reduce boredom and provide mental stimulation – as well as three toys designed to help promote daily exercise and quality time for owners to bond with their dogs. "We know that nothing is more effective in forging a deeper bond with our dogs than the power of play," says Ram Chittur, Director of Innovation at Earth Rated®. "From intuitive and ergonomic shapes to the use of yellow, a color seen by dogs, this collection offers a better way to play."

The Earth Rated® dog toy collection will be available for purchase on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, and Chewy.com as of July 6, 2023, and at select retailers throughout the summer of 2023. To see the toys in action, please visit earthrated.com/collections/toys.

About Earth Rated®

Founded in 2009, Earth Rated® is a private company that creates thoughtfully designed products for people who love dogs. As a B Corp certified company focused on innovation and responsibility, their mission is to make everyday moments for people and their dogs simpler and better. Earth Rated® products are used by over 4.5 million people daily and can be found in over 20,000 stores in 40+ countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Earth Rated