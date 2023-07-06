KLAS Awards Qventus Highest Rating in First Capacity Optimization Management Report

Customers rate Qventus as market leader in all categories.



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qventus, the market-leading provider of AI-powered software for care operations automation, is thrilled to announce its exceptional achievement in the inaugural 2023 Capacity Optimization Management report by KLAS Research. The company has earned the highest rating in the report, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

Following a comprehensive survey of Qventus clients, KLAS awarded the company an outstanding 96.9 Overall Performance Score, the highest among the five vendors evaluated in the report. Qventus received an exceptional A+ rating in critical categories such as culture, loyalty, operations, and relationship, and an A rating in product satisfaction.

Niel Oscarson, Research and Strategy Director at KLAS Research, highlighted Qventus' remarkable performance in the Capacity Optimization Report, stating, "Early data (n of 6) showed Qventus scored above average (greater than 94 KLAS score) and with an excellent performance across all KLAS metrics. The report revealed that Qventus customers have achieved impactful outcomes and expressed high satisfaction with their overall experience."

Qventus stands out with its AI-based SaaS solution purpose-built for care operations automation. By seamlessly integrating with Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Qventus eliminates manual tasks and the potential for human error. The real-time automation platform incorporates machine learning predictions into every intervention, resulting in streamlined care operations. Leveraging AI, machine learning, and behavioral science, Qventus automates critical aspects of care delivery, including operating room access and growth, discharge planning management, system-wide patient flow, and more.

Qventus' remarkable achievement not only validates its commitment to delivering exceptional solutions but also highlights its exceptional market momentum. As the undisputed market leader in AI-powered software for care operations automation, Qventus continues to drive healthcare delivery forward through groundbreaking technology and transformative solutions. The market momentum of Qventus is further amplified by the recent partnerships established with several leading healthcare systems. Renowned institutions such as Banner Health in Arizona, Ardent Health Services in Nashville, Tennessee, Sharp HealthCare in San Diego, California, the University of Miami Health System and more have all chosen Qventus as their trusted provider for perioperative scheduling.

These significant collaborations further solidify Qventus' position as the go-to solution for enhancing patient outcomes and optimizing care operations. Qventus is proud to be at the forefront of revolutionizing the healthcare industry, continually pushing boundaries and setting new standards for excellence.

The Qventus Perioperative Solution helps healthcare systems deal with staffing shortages and increase surgical revenues by making it easier to schedule cases, allowing surgeons to perform more procedures without adding resources.

"Excellent reviews from your clients are the most gratifying form of feedback," said Qventus Co-Founder and CEO Mudit Garg. "We're proud to have been singled out by KLAS Research because we know the high rating is a result of our ability to help our health system partners to boost their operational efficiency, increase revenue, and improve care."

The report can be viewed here.

About Qventus

Qventus is the leading provider of AI-based software for automating care operations in OR and inpatient settings. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power solutions that automate processes for OR scheduling and inpatient discharge planning. As a partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the country, including Allina Health, Boston Medical Center, HonorHealth, Saint Luke's Health System, and ThedaCare, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including over 3 new surgical cases added per operating room per month, 80% utilization of early released block time, and 1 full day reduction in length of stay. To learn more, visit www.qventus.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle White

Head of Marketing

mwhite@qventus.com

View original content:

SOURCE Qventus Inc.