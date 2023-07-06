Meet Wonder: Wonderflow's Revolutionary New Generative AI Product

Actionable and accessible insights for all, using the world's biggest collection of data

AMSTERDAM, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderflow, a market-leading consumer insights technology company, has released its most groundbreaking product yet: Wonder, a revolutionary new Generative AI product. Powered by the world's largest data lake, Wonder gives businesses instant insights and suggestions on everything from marketing strategy to product performance analysis. By leveraging the power of AI, they've democratized the power of data analytics, making information and actionable recommendations accessible to people at any level of an organization.

Already known for its real-time competitive intelligence technology that enables some of the world's top consumer brands to harness the power of data, Wonderflow boasts the most prominent consumer review data lake in the world. For the uninitiated, terms such as 'Generative AI' and 'data lake' may not mean much, but they're the building blocks of AI technology that makes extracting insights from millions of data points quick and easy. Generative AI - a type of artificial intelligence that uses data to generate and create content such as text or images - is rapidly gaining traction in the business world, giving unprecedented access to customer insights and data analytics. A data lake is simply the collection of data that the AI has access to: the bigger the lake, the better the insights.

With access to hundreds of millions of customer reviews on over 10 million products, Wonder gives businesses the edge in several ways:

Streamlined operations

Previously, data analysis was time-consuming, costly, and resource-heavy, requiring teams of people to sift through vast amounts of customer reviews and other sources to try and gain consumer insights. Ask Wonder for anything you want to learn, and it does the work for you in seconds.

Competitive edge

With instant access to such vast amounts of consumer data, businesses will be more able to identify pain points, predict trends, forecast sales, enhance their customer experience, and understand their markets like never before. Wonder makes staying ahead of the curve easy.

Actionable insights

Wonder doesn't just provide businesses with information - it also gives them actionable recommendations based on its research. Every time users ask Wonder a question, it will include a data-driven suggestion on how to improve products and services. Users will be able to optimize products, strategies, and more with confidence.

"We are thrilled to introduce Wonder, a game-changing Generative AI product that empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data. I believe that Wonder can be a transformational product and change the dynamics of market research and business intelligence industries," says Riccardo Osti, CEO of Wonderflow. "Thousands of professionals from the world's best brands already use our technology to create better products and improve customer experience, giving them a competitive edge. With Wonder, we are bridging the gap between data and actionable insights, enabling companies to make informed decisions and drive exceptional business outcomes, even with limited resources."

Simply put, this is a transformational product for the industry. It's not simply a next-generation AI product that's easy to use and delivers massive value to companies; it's a moment of truth for business intelligence as a whole. If companies use Wonder, the need to pay traditional research, business intelligence, and market analysis firms could drop dramatically, freeing up budget within the company. Teams, managers, businesses and corporations can now optimize strategies, see product rankings, and improve their customer experience simply by asking the right questions.

Wonderflow is now accepting inquiries and offering consultations to help businesses explore the transformative capabilities of Wonder. Visit the Wonderflow website at wonderflow.ai to learn more.

About Wonderflow

With millions of data points being added to the internet every day, businesses often struggle to find the information they need. Wonderflow has built the most effective solution to analyze the Voice of the Customer and turn vast streams of customer feedback into winning decisions. A B2B tech company that harnesses the power of AI, Wonderflow has made it its mission to deliver valuable, actionable consumer and product data and help businesses enhance their customer experience. Founded in 2014, Wonderflow has dozens of leading consumer brands and conglomerates on its roster, setting a high benchmark for consumer insights and business intelligence. As leaders in an industry that's continuously changing and evolving, Wonderflow is actively expanding, and remains committed to making innovative AI products that will delight their users.

