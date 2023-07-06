MENCHIE'S FROZEN YOGURT CELEBRATES SWEET 16 WITH SMILES ALL MONTH LONG!

Featured Flavors, Raffles, a Special App Game, a Collectible Spoon, and a Limited-Edition Cup are Included in the Celebration!

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise, is gearing up for its "Sweet 16" this July with flavors and fun activities that are sure to make guests smile.

The Sweet 16 celebration includes:

A "Smile Challenge" game on the Menchie's app with gift card prizes of $1,000 , $500 , and $250

Delicious, proprietary frozen yogurt flavors

A new collectible spoon and limited-edition cup

Raffles on Menchie's national social media pages

Menchie's starts its birthday celebration by bringing back a fan-favorite froyo flavor, Chocolate Cake Batter made with HERSHEY'S® Chocolate, which launched in 2022 and immediately became a top-requested flavor. Continuing its commitment to provide 100% plant-based and vegan dessert options, Menchie's is also launching a new flavor, Vegan Cherry Rocket Pop Sorbet, the perfect flavor to swirl for the 4th of July. Guests can enjoy their frozen yogurt creations in a special birthday cup, and with a new limited-edition collectible birthday spoon, both available while supplies last.

Menchie's is also re-launching the Smile Challenge game on its app where guests complete a gameboard for a chance to win a $1,000, $500 or a $250 Menchie's gift card!

And to complete the birthday celebration, Menchie's will also be raffling off prizes such as gift cards, plushies, tumblers, and more on Menchie's national Instagram and Facebook pages.

"16 years of Menchie's means 16 years of smiles across the globe," said Elizabeth Berry, Menchie's VP of Marketing "Menchie's is the perfect place for friends and family to spend quality time together and make memories. We feel blessed to have been a part of our guests' lives for the past 16 years, sharing celebrations such as birthdays, first dates, anniversaries, and afterschool snacks with them. We look forward to continuing to provide delicious frozen desserts and, of course, serving many more smiles throughout local communities worldwide for generations to come!"

Recently rated #4 in the food category and #11 overall in Yelp's Most Loved Brands in the U.S. for 2023 list, Menchie's prides itself on offering an unparalleled store experience that is welcoming, fun, and interactive, with chalkboards for kids, enjoyable music, and indoor/outdoor seating areas where friends and family gather and make memories. Guests can choose from a variety of high-quality rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations, ensuring smiles in every cup. Menchie's also caters to guests looking for 100% plant-based, vegan frozen dessert options, and has launched an impressive list of dairy-free sorbets and decadent vegan flavors through the years. Select Menchie's stores also offer Froyo Cakes, which are made on-site and customizable, and Acai Bowls, where guests can enjoy acai, frozen yogurt, and fresh fruit toppings together.

For more information about Menchie's, please visit www.menchies.com. Connect with Menchie's online at Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Menchie's is currently accepting applications for new franchisees; please visit www.menchies.com/franchise for details.

About Menchie's :

Menchie's is North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise. With 350 stores, the franchise has locations open in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. Guaranteeing happiness in every cup, the brand offers guests premium rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations in every bite. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of "happy" California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST). Menchie's frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association. Menchie's also offers decadent vegan and dairy-free flavors, as well as gluten-free flavors, ensuring its commitment to offering something for everyone. In April 2023, Menchie's ranked #4 in food, and #11 in Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands list in the U.S.

