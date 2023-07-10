Global Diagnostic Reagents Market to Surpass at a CAGR of 6.5% till 2030| Dataintelo

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Diagnostic Reagents Market By Type, By Application, By Technology, By End-User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030", the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022 to 2030.
Key Players
- Roche
- Abbott
- BD
- Johnson & Johnson
- BIOMERIEUX
- Bio-Rad
- Euroimmun
- KHB
- FosunPharma
- Leadman
- Biosino
- Beijing Jiuqiang
- Daan Gene
- InTec
- Rsbio
The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.
Key Takeaways:
- Diagnostic reagents are chemical or biological substances that used to detect the presence of a specific analyte in a sample.
- Rising incidence of lifestyle diseases and increasing demand for personalized medicines are expected to drive the market.
- Emergence of novel diagnostic methods is likely to create immense opportunities in the market.
- The clinical reagents segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR, due to the rising demand for point-of-care testing.
- The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to register a robust growth rate, as laboratories highly adopt advanced technologies for the analysis of biological and medical samples.
- The hospitals segment is projected to hold a large market share, due to the increasing acceptance of advanced diagnostic technologies.
- North America is anticipated to dominate the global market, owing to the rising demand for accurate point-of-care diagnostic tests and increasing investments in the healthcare sector.
Segments Covered
Type
- Clinical Reagents
- Analytical Reagents
- Biochemical Reagents
- Hematology Reagents
- Immunoassay Reagents
- Other
Application
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research Institutions
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic Institutions
Technology
- ELISA
- PCR
- Flow Cytometry
- Chromatography
- Mass Spectrometry
- Other
End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Clinics
- Other
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
