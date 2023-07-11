Axcelis Announces Multiple Shipments of Purion Power Series Implanters to Leading Silicon Carbide Chipmakers Worldwide

BEVERLY, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced multiple shipments of the Purion Power Series™ ion implanter systems to leading silicon carbide (SiC) power device chipmakers worldwide. The shipments, all delivered in the second quarter, included a Purion H200 SiC evaluation system for a leading SiC power device manufacturer in the United States as well as multiple revenue systems for customers in Asia. The models of Purion Power Series implanters shipped included the Purion H200™ high current, Purion EXE™ high energy, the Purion XE high energy and the Purion M™ medium current implanters. The systems will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive industry electric vehicle (EV) applications. Several of the systems shipped from the Axcelis Asia Operations Center in South Korea.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "The silicon carbide power device market continues to grow rapidly due to the transition to electric vehicles. This market is a key driver of our growth. We continue to penetrate new customers and expand our footprint at existing customers. We expect greater than 55% of our system revenue in 2023 to come from the overall power device segment."

Executive Vice President of Marketing and Applications Greg Redinbo stated, "The Purion Power Series is the market leader due to its highly differentiated features and process control capabilities that are enabling for power device applications. Axcelis is the only ion implant company that can deliver complete recipe coverage for all power device applications. The full Purion Power Series family of products allows customers to optimize their fabs for high volume manufacturing and to continuously improve their power device performance."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

