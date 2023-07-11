Best New Looks for Home - Grandin Road Reveals 2023 Fall Interior and Halloween Collections

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandin Road® (www.grandinroad.com), online retailer for seasonal home furnishings and decor, released its early fall home furniture and décor collection for 2023, alongside its new and always unmatched Halloween Haven.

"We design for the whole home, and our customers wanted even more for their primary gathering space – the living room," says Vice President of Merchandising, Kristy Jones. She adds, "We created new sofas, sectionals, and décor to incorporate that just-right balance of color and texture for the season."

The modular lounge-ready Cleo from Grandin Road boasts superior construction, plush cushions and performance fabrics for fuss-free relaxation. (PRNewswire)

The interior and seasonal assortment from

Grandin Road introduces hundreds of new items to welcome you back inside.

Create the perfect gathering space for you, choosing seating options from leather to upholstery, swivel to recliners, and traditional to modern

Get cozy with the warmth of leather, earthy textures of kilim fabric , and the soft landing of natural-fiber wool rugs

Make the bedroom a sanctuary with new Bliss cotton and velvet bedding

Warm up your welcome with transitional front door layers that will take you from summer to fall with greenery, doormats and pumpkins

"Everyone also knows Grandin Road for Halloween," says Jones. "Our fans count down the days for the launch each year. We design so the pieces can mix and match and sit alongside the other décor in your home. However, the best part is seeing the looks our customers create."

The Grandin Road Haunted Forest Figure makes a striking and enchanted statement for Halloween displays inside and out. (PRNewswire)

Find more for fall and Halloween now at Grandin Road.

About Grandin Road: A resource since 2003 for helping you Love Your Home More™, Grandin Road offers a broad assortment of products ranging from home furniture and accessories to seasonal décor, all offered with a commitment to quality, service, value, and customer satisfaction. Grandin Road is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate® and Garnet Hill®.

Grandin Road (PRNewsfoto/Grandin Road) (PRNewswire)

