Midwest Coalition of Labor Members Now Eligible for Tuition Reduction at American College of Education

INDIANAPOLIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of EducationⓇ ( ACE ) has partnered with the Midwest Coalition of Labor ( MCL ), a rapidly-growing nonprofit coalition of unions that offer important benefits to union members and their families at no cost or heavily discounted rates. They will now also receive reduced tuition toward an ACE program .

MCL member benefits include life insurance, free roadside assistance, legal and financial services, education opportunities and more ever-expanding benefits. Partnering with ACE allows the coalition to expand its education benefits.

"We endeavor to continuously extend access to our educational offerings to help facilitate career progression and new career pathway opportunities. Our agreement with MCL does just that," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We lead with affordability which allows many of our students to graduate with little or no debt, and partnerships like this make our programming even more accessible."

"At MCL, we have an unwavering commitment to offering benefits to union workers and their families by continuously growing what we offer," MCL Executive Director Kenneth Edwards added. "We look forward to bridging the gap between our members and earning a degree with ACE."

