Bursting With Color: Jeep® Brand Debuts Bikini Exterior Paint Color on New 2024 Wrangler, Adds Punk'n Exterior Paint Color to Gladiator

With summer in full swing, the Jeep® brand is announcing the addition of two sunny shades, available for a limited time, to the lineup's color palette – the Bikini exterior paint color is now available for order on the 2024 Jeep Wrangler and the Punk'n exterior paint color is now available for order on the 2023 Jeep Gladiator.

Bikini, a radiant teal, and Punk'n, a brilliant orange, both bring personalization and pizzazz to the Wrangler and Gladiator lineups, respectively. Bikini makes a summer splash with its debut on the new 2024 Wrangler, while Punk'n, originally offered for Gladiator's introductory 2020 model year, is back by popular demand on the 2023 Gladiator.

"Adding the Bikini and Punk'n exterior paint colors this summer is a great time to relaunch these confident and custom colors," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Like other special-run colors for Wrangler and Gladiator, Bikini and Punk'n appeal to a huge enthusiast following because they're authentic and adventurous, just like the Jeep community."

Priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $795, the Bikini exterior paint option for the new 2024 Wrangler models and the Punk'n exterior paint option for 2023 Gladiator models are available for order now and will be offered for a limited time.

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler is available in 11 eye-catching exterior colors, including new-for-2024 Bikini and Anvil, as well as Earl, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Sarge, Bright White and black.

The 2023 Jeep Gladiator is available in 10 exterior colors, including special-run Punk'n, as well as Sarge Green, Sting-Gray, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Bright White and black.

Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than 80 years of 4x4 engineering excellence. New for the 2024 model year, the Wrangler adds even more capability with its first full-float Dana rear axle, available factory-installed 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch and increased 5,000-pound tow capability. Inside, the new 2024 Wrangler offers more comfort and safety features with available 12-way power adjustable front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, a 6.4-liter V-8 and the electrified Wrangler 4xe, which uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, two electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack to deliver 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe).

Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom and clever functionality. Equipped with a versatile cargo box and either the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle, including offering maximum towing capability of up to 7,700 pounds. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

