Experience Art Like Never Before and Win Tickets to Fly to and See Taylor Swift During the Eras Tour

Sweepstakes Offers a Chance to Win 1 of up to 1,300 Pairs of Taylor Swift Concert Tickets by Interacting with Unique Art in the Styles of Michelangelo, van Gogh, Dali, Picasso, Basquiat, and Many Others

GREENWICH, Conn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind sweepstakes, Artists Meet Artists, an emerging name in the art world, is excited to announce an incredible opportunity for U.S. art lovers and Swifties. We are offering a chance to win 1 of up to 1,300 pairs of concert tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live during the Eras Tour, airfare and hotel included.

Enter for a chance to see Taylor Swift live! Up to 1,300 prize packages, each with tickets, airfare, and hotel for two.

To participate, entrants need only visit our website, explore our compelling collection of artworks featuring their favorite musicians, and tell us their three favorite pieces when they enter. No purchase is necessary to enter, and anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to participate.

This opportunity is not just a sweepstakes but a unique chance to engage with our stunning, fantastical artwork. Each sectional artwork has been carefully crafted. Limited editions are available for purchase.

Here's where it gets even more exciting - the more artworks artistically portraying Taylor Swift purchased at ArtistsMeetArtists.com by July 27, 2023, the more pairs of Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert tickets we will give away. For every set of 1,300 Artists Meet Artists artworks portraying Taylor Swift purchased during the Entry Period, we will give away one pair of Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert tickets. If 1,300 pieces are purchased, we'll give away one pair of concert tickets. If 13,000 pieces are purchased, we'll give away ten pairs, and so on, up to 1,300 pairs of tickets to fly to and see the extraordinarily talented musical artist Taylor Swift during her historical Eras Tour!

Transparency is important to us. We want our participants to know that the number of tickets given away depends on the number of qualifying Artists Meet Artists artworks purchased during the Entry Period now open and ending July 27, 2023. If less than 1,300 pieces of art portraying Taylor Swift are purchased, no tickets will be given away.

This sweepstakes is a tremendous opportunity to discover, enjoy, and even own spectacular pieces of art, all while potentially winning tickets to fly to and attend a once-in-a-lifetime concert. We encourage everyone to participate, spread the word, and show your love for the arts by sharing your favorite Artists Meet Artists artworks with friends and family.

For more information and to enter the sweepstakes, please visit ArtistsMeetArtists.com.

About Artists Meet Artists

Artists Meet Artists™ is a magnificent, exciting, one-of-a-kind, transformative generative artwork, as is each of its 25,600 unique sections.

Each section of the artwork creatively imagines one of 36 among the greatest musical artists of our lives having an opportunity to meet and be painted by one of 69 of the greatest visual artists of the past six centuries, renowned artists like Michelangelo, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Salvador Dali, Leonardo da Vinci and many others.

The monumental masterpiece Artists Meet Artists, as designed with each unique section being 5′ × 5′, covering an impressive 640,000 square feet, if vertically presented approximately 3 city blocks wide and 80 stories high, stands as one of the largest, if not the largest, single pieces of artwork ever created.

But it's not just the sheer size that distinguishes this incredible feat of artistry. The real marvel lies in its complexity and diversity: every square segment of the artwork offers a unique visual experience.

The scale combined with the level of variation across the artwork truly pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of visual art, making it an unprecedented and unparalleled work in the history of art.

Artists Meet Artists LLC, the Artists Meet Artists™ transformative artwork and any section thereof, and the Artists Meet Artists™ Sweepstakes, are in no way whatsoever sponsored by, endorsed by, approved by, administered by, nor owned by Taylor Swift. .

©2023 Artists Meet Artists LLC

